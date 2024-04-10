Google develops its own Arm “Axion” CPU for data centers





Google was one of the first hyperscalers to build custom silicon for its services, starting with tensor processing units (TPUs) for its AI initiatives and then video transcoding units (VCUs) for its YouTube service. has been developed. However, unlike its peers, the company was slow to adopt custom CPU designs, preferring to stick with off-the-shelf chips for its flagship CPUs. That's finally changing with Google's announcement that it has developed its own in-house data center CPU, Axion.

Google's Axion processors are based on Arm's current-generation design for high-performance server CPUs, the Arm Neoverse V2 (Arm v9) platform, which has already been used in other chips such as NVIDIA's Grace and Amazon's Graviton4. Masu. Within Google, Axion targets a variety of workloads including web and app servers, data analytics, microservices, and AI training. According to Google, Axion processors boast up to 50% higher performance and up to 60% better energy efficiency compared to current generation x86-based processors, and compared to competing Arm-based CPUs for data centers. Provides 30% higher performance. As is increasingly common on the arcane cloud side of Google's business, the company, at least for now, has not disclosed which processors Axion compares to in these metrics.

Google hasn't revealed the number of cores or full specs for the Axion CPU, but it has revealed that it has a unique secret sauce built into the silicon in the form of its Titanium dedicated microcontroller. These microcontrollers are designed to not only handle basic operations such as networking and security, but also offload storage I/O processing to his Hyperdisk block storage services. The result of this offloading is that virtually all CPU core resources are available for real-world workloads. As for the chip's memory subsystem, Axion uses traditional dual-rank DDR5 memory modules.

“The announcement of Google's new Axion CPUs marks an important milestone in delivering custom silicon optimized for Google's infrastructure and built on our high-performance Arm Neoverse V2 platform,” said Arm CEO. , said Rene Haas. “Decades of ecosystem investment and Google's continued innovation and contributions to open source software ensure the best experience for the workloads that matter most to customers running Arm everywhere. Masu.”

Google has previously deployed Arm-based processors in its services such as BigTable, Spanner, BigQuery, and YouTube Ads, and is offering customers instances based on Armv9-based Axion CPUs that can use software developed for the Arm architecture. Ready to serve.

Source: Google, Wall Street Journal

