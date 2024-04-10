Biden and European nations work together to thwart competition and innovation | American Enterprise Institute





In a misguided attempt to foster competition and innovation, U.S. and European regulators are creating a drag on the very engines that drive technological progress. The Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, and state attorneys general have filed numerous antitrust lawsuits against Big Tech companies such as Alphabet, Apple, and Meta, and the European Union has passed the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act. in place, with the clear purpose of enabling startups to compete and innovate.

Although these actions are intended to revitalize the digital realm, they reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the dynamics at work in technological competition and innovation. If regulators have their way, we could see the remarkable technological advances that have benefited consumers, investors, and workers alike come to a standstill.

Via Reuters.

The Biden administration and European policymakers are overlooking the three-tiered nature of competition and innovation.

At its core, there is a race to create new product categories and ecosystems that allow for transformative transitions from steam and kerosene to electricity, or from telegraph to telephone. The introduction of the iPhone exemplifies this, as it not only replaced the Blackberry, but also revolutionized the digital world.

The middle tier is a competition between ecosystems. PC vs. Mac, iOS vs. Android. Each competes by offering a clear value proposition and adhering to unique platform rules that define how they deliver value to consumers and businesses. Systems competition advances exponentially with the emergence of a new class of computing, which historically has emerged approximately every 10 years. A generational shift is now at hand.

At the edge, there is competition between components in the ecosystem, app vs. app, device vs. device. The innovation here is not a revolutionary change, but an iterative enhancement at the margins.

However, it appears that US and European regulators are fixated on this marginal level and ignore more fundamental levels of competition. Their interventions aim to standardize differentiated ecosystems, such as bringing Apple's iOS closer to Android, in the name of promoting competition. The DMA focuses on competition and innovation in the online platform environment, where entrepreneurs and investors are encouraged to make small adjustments within established systems rather than encouraging breakthrough system innovation. This will lead you to the wrong place.

Ironically, while regulators may prevent the emergence of next-generation systems and new product categories, their efforts do not necessarily benefit incumbent companies. In seeking to homogenize competing systems, regulators could dilute the unique features that cater to diverse consumer tastes and reduce profits by commoditizing the disparate platforms of companies like Apple and Alphabet. There is sex.

Furthermore, this regulatory approach perpetuates the myth that innovation is the exclusive domain of small businesses and that large corporations are seen as the adversaries of progress. History tells us otherwise. Innovation often emerges from the symbiosis of established companies and nimble startups. The mass production of typewriters involved established manufacturers like Remington as well as small entrepreneurs. Personal computer development was driven by startups like Apple and MITS, but it took IBM to make the PC a commodity. Apple entered into a system competition with his IBM world and created a loyal following. It has since used its innovative culture to revolutionize the way we communicate and manage our lives. Radical innovations are often rooted in the capabilities and resources of large, established companies.

Current regulatory ideology incorrectly assumes that small businesses are the only innovators. In fact, breakthroughs come from the race to create the next generation of systems and products. Regulations biased toward last-minute innovation threaten to hinder these quantum leaps, which hold the most promise for transforming economic and social value.

It is essential that regulation is based on a deeper, non-ideological understanding of the dynamics of innovation. Rather than controlling the tech giants, we should ensure all entrants the freedom to compete in creating a future that promises immense benefits not only for the technology sector but for society as a whole.

