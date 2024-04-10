NPS and Defense Innovation Unit Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Learning, Experimentation, and Prototyping for Maritime Superiority > U.S. Navy > News Articles





DIU Director Doug Beck and retired Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, NPS President, announced a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) on April 9 at the Sea, Air and Space Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. The memorandum will be based on the past. Leveraging the success and existing relationship between DIU and NPS, we are creating complementary initiatives targeting education, research, and innovation through student fellowships, personnel exchanges, collaborative experiments, and projects at NPS with the Naval Innovation Center (NIC) at DIU. Expand your efforts and future opportunities.

Announcing the establishment of NIC at NPS in December 2022, Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro said: “I look forward to witnessing the vision of the Naval Innovation Center come to fruition at NPS. NIC will provide educational opportunities and venues not available anywhere else in the world, allowing industry and academic partners to support NPS students. We work with them to research and discover advanced warfighting solutions.”

The Department of Defense (DOD) capabilities are built on American ingenuity and innovation. The recently released National Defense Science and Technology Strategy recognizes that defense education and research are deeply connected to discovery and innovation, stating that “education is another foundation for building lasting advantage.” The Department of Defense has stated that “21st century capabilities cannot be created using 20th century equipment and education.” , employment policy. ”

Innovation is increasingly being led by industry, and academic institutions are forging long-term relationships with technology companies to stay at the cutting edge. This agreement will help strengthen these relationships and provide needed capabilities for the fleet and joint force.

“DIU partners with many organizations in Silicon Valley, from universities to technology icons to startups, and NPS is a natural fit given DIU's focus on defense,” Beck said. . “Through this partnership, we will connect companies with NPS talent and technology leaders, catalyze their learning and applied research, and deliver innovative solutions to the joint force.”

For the Department of the Navy, the Naval Education Strategy is “a naval education program designed to support the President’s national security priorities and the National Defense Strategy (NDS) and develop the world’s most capable, adaptive, and innovative naval force.” This guides and clearly articulates the vision of the Director-General. ” NPS graduate education is technical and results-based in focus, addressing Navy-specific and national defense needs.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the new partnership with DIU will strengthen NPS capabilities in line with her top priorities.

“NPS develops warfighters who can translate today's uncertainties into tomorrow's strategies and continuously generate combat advantages,” Franchetti said. “As the Navy's flagship technical graduate school, this DIU partnership will strengthen the foundation of NPS, develop student excellence in major combat missions, and lead and solve real-world operational problems with cutting-edge companies. We will further strengthen our capabilities.”

Founded in 1909 at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, NPS moved to Monterey, California in 1951, attracting top faculty with the rise of Silicon Valley. The strength of our multidisciplinary faculty in defense-related areas such as cybersecurity, oceanography, physics, naval architecture, and space systems continues to be a hallmark of NPS, as is our strength in defense research projects, experiments, and rapid prototyping. It has become a core attribute for DIU's partners with whom it seeks collaboration.

“Our students are warriors and scholars, and they come to NPS to learn and make a difference,” Rondeau said. “NPS serves as an innovation hub, providing a venue to challenge hypotheses and try out new ideas, collaborating with industry partners to quickly adapt research concepts into prototype applications and functionality.” The partnership will significantly enhance the impact our students have on the Fleet and the Army through expanded collaboration and expanded access to emerging technologies.”

NPS is now home to the Naval Innovation Center, established by the Secretary of the Navy in December 2022 to strengthen the school's impact on education, research, and innovation. Del Toro also advocates for purpose-designed buildings to house the NIC and take full advantage of the characteristics of the NPS to support innovation processes faster and at scale.

The Defense Innovation Unit strengthens our national security by accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge commercial technologies across the military and expanding our national security innovation base. For more information, please visit https://www.diu.mil/.

The Naval Postgraduate School provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified and interdisciplinary research, to improve the Navy's operational effectiveness, technological leadership, and combat superiority. For more information, visit NPS Online at https://nps.edu.

