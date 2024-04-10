Google explains how it processes queries and ranks content





Google's Gary Illyes has released a new How Search Works video that provides an inside look at how search queries are interpreted and ranked. Gary's presentation provides an overview of the ranking process that all his SEOs should know.

Ranking goals

Gary began his presentation by emphasizing that the goal of search is to deliver high-quality, reliable, and relevant web page results.

The second half of the video refines the meaning of the word relevance by emphasizing relevance to the user as opposed to simple semantic relevance. User relevance means personalization such as previous searches, topicality, and geolocation. I use the word topical to mean that the query is topical, such as a trend of interest.

While much SEO focuses on the semantic meaning of words, another way to think about relevance is in relation to the user, which includes many factors.

Parsing search queries

Gary then moves on to the first step of how Google ranks web pages. This is to interpret the search query. This starts by cleaning up your search query by removing stop words, identifying entities that require stop words, and expanding your query.

Stop words are words such as “and,” “in,” “is,” “on,” and “the” that occur frequently and do not add anything meaningful to the user's meaning, so they are omitted from search queries. Excluded. In general, there are also practical reasons for removing stop words: it reduces database bloat, and removing stop words reduces processing time.

Using the Statue of Liberty as an example, Gary Illies said that some phrases require stop words, so they are careful about that, and that the word “of” is important to the meaning. I said that there is.

query expansion

This is the part that combines your search query with other similar queries. Let's use an example where “car dealer” and “car dealer” are the same. This means that a web page about one might rank for a query about the other, even if the phrase doesn't rank. It will not be displayed on the web page.

Once the query is understood, the parsed query is sent to the index for ranking.

Ranking

Gary said a large number of matching web pages are submitted to the index for ranking.

He mentions the following considerations:

User Relevance Hundreds of factors determine relevance The content of the web page is the most important factor Other factors include the user's location, language, and device type The quality of the web page and site determines the ranking. Considerations are taken into account Quality = uniqueness of content Relative importance of pages on the Internet surface Search functionality depends on the query

Relevance to users

Gary says that rankings “are highly dependent on the relevance of the results to the user,” which is a seemingly simple statement but has a lot of meaning. As mentioned earlier, a lot of SEO focuses on semantic relevance, but since search queries have multiple meanings and contexts beyond semantic relevance, it is important to The relevance part is very important. Gary's presentation touches on these other ways to understand relevance to your users.

The important points he mentions are:

“Hundreds of factors determine relevance…

…The actual content of the page is most important. ”

…user location, language, and device type.”

This is not a complete list, but it does show that determining relevance is more complex than anchor text, entity analysis, user intent analysis, and semantic keyword SEO.

Web page and site quality

What's interesting is that Gary decided to emphasize the uniqueness of the content as an important factor, not just a quality factor. Many SEOs interpret the word “uniqueness” literally to mean word-for-word duplication of other content. But unique has another meaning, meaning that something is completely different from anything else.

I see SEOs listing all the things they do to create top-ranking content, but I'm tired of seeing “competitor analysis” included as part of that process. Because it's the first step to creating content similar to what's already in search results. Since this is Google's ranking, the idea is to give Google more credit. The resulting content is the opposite of unique and may be completely different from what Google is looking for, resulting in a “Detected Not Indexed'' designation in Search Console. It will be done.

Uniqueness is something Googlers have been emphasizing for decades, and we need to think deeply about it.

Search function

Google is introducing different types of search features, but Gary Illyes says they are query-dependent, meaning different queries trigger different features.

He said:

“Based on a user's query, the search features displayed on the search results page may also change.”

Take-out

Gary covered many topics in his snack-sized videos, which belies the importance of the information shared within them.

Watch Gary's presentation.

How Google Search serves pages

Featured image is a screenshot from a Google video

