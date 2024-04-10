AI competition intensifies with new model releases from OpenAI, Google, and Mistral | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





OpenAI, Google, and French artificial intelligence startup Mistral released new versions of their respective Frontier AI models within 12 hours of each other as the industry prepares for a flurry of activity over the summer.

The unprecedented flurry of releases comes as the industry prepares for the upcoming release of the next major version of GPT, the system behind OpenAI's hit chatbot Chat-GPT. It is done.

The first announcement came just hours after Nick Clegg appeared on stage at an event in London and confirmed that a third version of Metas' proprietary AI model, Llama, would be released in the coming weeks. .

Seven hours after Clegg left the stage, Google's Gemini Pro 1.5, the competitor's most advanced large-scale language model, went public, with a free tier limited to 50 requests per day.

An hour later, OpenAI released the final version of its own frontier model, GPT-4 Turbo. GPT-4 Turbo and Gemini Pro 1.5 are multimodal systems and can accept more than just text. Each can accept image input, but Gemini can also accept audio and video.

Early in the morning in France, Mistral, an AI startup founded by several of Cleggs' former colleagues on the Metas AI team, released its Frontier model, the Mixtral 8x22B. Unlike its two US competitors, Mixtral was released through a simple download link to his 281GB file. Like Meta, the company takes an open source approach, making its AI systems freely available for anyone to download and build on.

This approach does not allow developers to intervene to prevent the system from being used for harmful purposes or take the model offline if vulnerabilities or biases are discovered and need to be fixed. It has been criticized as potentially dangerous. Other companies, including Meta, argue that it ultimately leads to better outcomes than a system controlled by a small number of very large and wealthy California companies.

Metas Llama 3 will initially be released in a smaller, less powerful version and will be enhanced for the release of the company's most advanced Frontier model this summer. However, it may face stiff competition. OpenAI is believed to be planning a similar time frame for its next GPT model, GPT-5, with the company's chief operating officer Brad Lightcap saying it will be coming soon, according to the Financial Times. told.

But experts question whether the large-scale language model approach shared by all frontier AI systems is reaching its limits. I hear many people say: “Oh my god, I was going to get it.” [artificial general intelligence] Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Metas, said in response to xAI founder Elon Musk's claims that this will happen within the next year. It's just not happening. There are AI systems that can pass the bar exam, but they can't clear the table or fill the dishwasher. We have systems that manipulate language and trick us into thinking they are smart but cannot understand the world.

Instead, LeCun suggested, researchers need to work on what he calls purpose-driven AI, with the ability to reason and plan about the world, rather than just studying words.

This approach could produce AI systems with truly superhuman abilities, LeCun said. This is first and foremost a vision, but we are making leaps and bounds and are confident we will get there, he added.

