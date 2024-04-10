Bioluminescent petunia thanks to pharmaceutical genetics researchExBulletin





Dr. Keith Wood spent most of his career in pharmaceutical research in molecular and chemical biology, using the study of bioluminescence to understand how molecules interact with disease. His research began as a graduate student when his team inserted firefly genes into tobacco plants.

It is a small plant and could not maintain light without adding substrate. It wasn't something consumers would buy, but it was useful for understanding pathways within organisms.

Now, nearly 40 years after that first plant, Wood and his Ketchum-based company, Light Bio, are selling garden petunias with the added twist of glow-in-the-dark.

“People don't think of science as something that just brings joy to our lives. We thought we could do something really special here, really just have fun. “We were able to create something like an ornamental plant that just brings some kind of happiness,” Wood said. Magic in our lives. ”

With their bright white flowers, petunias are the kind you buy at a garden store in the spring. But when the lights go out, the petals slowly begin to glow with a greenish-white glow. Plants are always shining. The only thing that needs to be adjusted to see the light is our eyes. The newest buds are the brightest and distract from the sparkling flowers.

“That's why we call it firefly petunia, because these bright buds resemble fireflies sitting on plants,” Wood explained.

And despite its name, the plant has no firefly genes, but four genes from a bioluminescent mushroom and a fifth gene from a fungus.

“The first gene takes the metabolite and turns it into an intermediate. The second gene takes the intermediate and turns it into the actual fuel for bioluminescence. The third gene takes the metabolite and turns it into an intermediate. And the last gene, the gene takes the product from the light reaction and recycles it back to the starting point.”

This cycle is self-sustaining, so it doesn't require any additional chemicals to shine brightly and glow like a tobacco plant.

” [firefly] The genes were working, but they weren't seamlessly connected to natural metabolic processes,” Wood said.

“There was some shine, but it was a weak glow. I wasn't satisfied at all.”

Petunia approval documents

It took about 10 years from development to approval by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last fall.

The plants were sold online in February, and the first plants were shipped this week.

Diane Blazek, executive director of the National Garden Bureau, an educational nonprofit, said customers are always looking for the next new plant, and petunias are sure to be a best-seller.

“My grandma used to grow petunias, and look, now I have petunias that glow in the dark. So this is really cool,” Blazek said.

Because of precedent, she doesn't think the fact that it's genetically modified will affect customers who buy it.

Seven years ago, orange petunias modified with corn genes appeared in gardens and nurseries across Europe and the United States. This plant was not supposed to leave the closed laboratory, but somehow ended up in many gardens. Ultimately, regulators asked people to throw away the plants and seeds.

“By far, the answer was, 'Wait a minute, this is a petunia. We don't eat it. The orange gene comes from corn. Why? Why can't we plant this?' '' Blazek recalled.

Regulators ultimately approved the U.S. plant

Chris Bates of Ball Publishing, which oversees several horticultural publications, said firefly petunias could open up new customers in horticulture.

“If you bought the first plant because it glows in the dark or turns pink, the second, third, and 100th plant could be traditional. You never know.” Bates said. “Anything that creates excitement around flowers and plants is welcome.”

Firefly petunia may have no practical significance for advances in medicine or crop production, but for Wood, it is transcendent.

“Seeing directly this living being, this luminous vitality emanating from a living plant, provides a kind of magical experience that cannot be seen in photographs.

And this summer, that magic may be sitting on your patio and watching your garden sparkle with petunia light.

