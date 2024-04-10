Galaxy AI supports more languages ​​with latest update





smartphone

Samsung continues to break down language barriers and revolutionize communication for more users through Galaxy AI

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the addition of three new languages ​​to Galaxy AI1: Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian, and three new dialects: Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French in spring 2024. did. In addition to the 13 languages2 already available, Samsung is enabling even more Galaxy users around the world to harness the power of mobile AI. In addition to these new languages ​​and dialects, Samsung plans to add four more languages ​​later this year, including Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, as well as traditional Chinese and European Portuguese.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics “We will be able to communicate beyond the walls of Samsung on a scale unique to Samsung.” We will continue to innovate our technology, pioneer premium mobile AI experiences, and empower more users with the right tools to unlock their limitless potential.

Galaxy AI Feature Description Live Translate3 generates two-way, real-time translations of voice and text on your phone, making it easier than ever to book while traveling or chat with grandparents in their native language. Interpreter4 can instantly translate live conversations through an easy-to-use split-screen view, so people standing across from each other can read the text translation of what the other person is saying. Chat Assist generates context-aware suggestions and translations to ensure your communication sounds exactly as you intended, whether it's a polite message to a colleague or a short catchy phrase for a social media caption. This will help you set the tone for your conversation. Note Assist5 can create AI-generated summaries, pre-formatted templates and cover pages, and assist with translation to improve your daily productivity. Transcript Assist6 can also transcribe, summarize, and translate audio recordings using AI and Speech-to-Text technology. Browsing Assist7 helps you stay up to date with what's happening in the world, while saving time by generating concise summaries and translations of news articles and web pages.

Newly supported Galaxy AI languages ​​and dialects will be available for download as language packs from the Settings app on all devices that support Galaxy AI. This includes the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and more series to come.

For more information about Galaxy AI, visit Samsung US Newsroom, Samsungmobilepress.com, or Samsung.com.

