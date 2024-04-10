10 years after Panasonic CM1, Xiaomi makes mobile phone dreams a reality





I called the Xiaomi 14 Ultra “the best camera phone I've ever used,” but its roots may lie in a phone released almost a decade ago.

In 2014 I reviewed the Panasonic CM1. At the time, it was the pinnacle of smartphone photography, featuring a 1-inch type sensor that dwarfed the tiny sensors on other phones at the time. Equipped with a Leica lens, it was able to capture images that no other camera phone could match. It was essentially a compact camera, but it also happened to be a phone.

Panasonic Lumix CM1.

Andrew Lankson/CNET

It was a dream phone for me in many ways. The camera performance was good enough that I didn't need a dedicated camera in my bag all the time. And while the technology associated with that amazing camera technology wasn't up to the same high standards with limited raw support and outdated software, it was very difficult for the phone to not work. I was disappointed.

However, it looks like Xiaomi has picked up where Panasonic left off and reborn the excellent CM1 in 2024. The phones have a lot of similarities. Both have huge 1-inch type image sensors (actually measuring less than 1 inch diagonally), both have Leica-designed optics, both have variable apertures, and both have physical camera buttons. (if using Xiaomi's camera grip).

Xiaomi's photo cases even seem similar, with a textured black back, silver rails on the top and bottom, and a large central circle where the camera unit rests.

There are clear similarities here.

Andrew Lankson/CNET

There are so many similarities that it almost seems like Xiaomi looked at this long-discontinued phone and thought, “Hey, let's bring this back!”

I'm really happy about this, because the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is as exciting as a camera phone was when I discovered the CM1 back in 2014, and I'm genuinely impressed with the photos I've been able to take with it. . A wide range of technologies have caught up and are now able to deliver a better experience across the board. Xiaomi's latest processor makes it easy to operate, and the 6.73-inch display is huge compared to his 4.7-inch screen on his CM1.

I was blown away by these photos taken with Xiaomi 14 Ultra View all photos

DNG RAW support has also become almost standard across the industry, allowing RAW files from your phone to be processed by a variety of Android apps. When I reviewed his CM1, very few Android apps supported RAW images, making it frustratingly complex to capture, process, and share. It can be argued that CM1 was ahead of its time, offering specifications and features that were not particularly compatible with the wide range of technologies that supported it.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is a camera phone.

Andrew Lankson/CNET

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is in many ways a spiritual successor to the Panasonic CM1, picking up where it left off in an era where its technology and features could be put to good use.

And all I had to do was wait 10 years.

