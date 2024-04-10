Google Cloud, Coinbase join EigenLayer as operators





The cloud arms of several companies, including Coinbase and Google, joined AigenLayer as operators shortly after mainnet went live.

“Coinbase Cloud is proud to be part of a protocol-first operator and stands ready to serve as your trusted partner for re-staking ETH or LST,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud product manager Sam Padilla said his team has been participating in the Eigens testnet since November and is currently implementing operator nodes on the mainnet.

This is not the first time Google Cloud has participated in running nodes for a blockchain project. The company already offers his Web3 infrastructure services, such as hosting nodes and managing validator operations, for various blockchains on its platform, particularly Ethereum, Solana, and Aptos.

Other companies joining EigenLayer as operators include Deutsche Telekom MMS, HashKey Cloud, P2P, Nethermind, Figment, Everstake, Kiln, and AltLayer.

EigenLayer mainnet launch

This development follows yesterday's mainnet deployment of EigenLayer and its data availability layer EigenDA. This launch will allow re-stakers to delegate their stakes to their preferred operators, who will then be able to decide whether to run actively verified services on EigenLayer.

Operators participate in the EigenLayer protocol to provide services to other applications and process transactions in exchange for rewards. This additional layer of security is derived from the ETH already staked on the Ethereum network. For example, operators of data availability solutions will be able to incorporate it into Layer 2 scaling solutions for their scaling needs.

EigenLayer operators allow Ethereum stakers to delegate staked assets, whether native ETH or derivative tokens, to establish a shared security model. This delegation allows a staker to participate in multiple blockchain applications while keeping her ETH staked in the Ethereum network.

However, the operator has not currently verified the service. EigenLayer said it will introduce in-protocol payments later this year to allow the operator and his AVS marketplace to develop and stabilize before significantly introducing it to mainnet.

The total amount locked in EigenLayer currently exceeds $15 billion, according to The Block's data dashboard.

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor in The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the cryptocurrency space. Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget is an anchor LP of Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to provide objective, impactful, and timely information about the cryptocurrency industry. Current financial disclosure information is as follows:

2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theblock.co/post/287499/google-cloud-coinbase-join-eigenlayer-as-operators The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos