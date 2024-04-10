Quantonation Announces First Closing of New 200 Million Fund Dedicated to Quantum Technologies





Quantonation Ventures announced the first close of Quantonation II, its second early-stage fund dedicated to Quantum Technologies. Out of the target of 200 million, the closing was set at 70 million. The company's first fund, Quantonation I, is considered the first ever quantum-focused fund and raised $91 million.

Physics has been, and continues to be, the fundamental operating system for world-changing technologies. Although it may be scary to some, we believe that innovation in physics, computing, and quantum science is an opportunity to build impactful companies.

In 2018, we began supporting founders in this deep technology field who were working to translate quantum science and deep physics into tangible devices and applications for sensing, communication, and computing. did. Our goal was to achieve performance levels not yet possible with existing technology. Quantonation says investing in this field requires a combination of scientific expertise, business acumen, and financial experience to accurately measure the time and resources needed to bring quantum innovations to market. Founded on a belief.

Our first fund, Quantonation I (2021 vintage), is the first-ever quantum-focused fund, raising $91 million, exceeding its original goal and investing in 27 companies around the world. , two companies withdrew. We have invested in spinouts from some of the most recognized academic ecosystems around the world, including MIT, École Polytechnique, Institut dOptique, the University of Oxford, the University of Waterloo, and the University of Sherbrooke. Over the past five years, we have monitored over 600 of his startups developing quantum technologies, making up the most significant deal flow in this space. The fund has performed well, ranking in the top quartile of venture capital investors, even at a time when other venture investments are feeling a setback.

We believe that the first era of quantum computing pioneers is coming to an end. Advances in hardware and software development are pushing the quantum field towards enterprise-grade use, and supply chains are evolving to support faster iterations of new scalable ideas. Many people are starting to realize that this is a core part of our thesis. That said, this is not a race to build a quantum computer. This is an interlocking ecosystem of products and applications across computing, networking, and sensing that will have a profound impact on many sectors.

With our portfolio of industry leaders such as PASQAL, Nord Quantique, Multiverse, Qubit Pharmaceuticals, WeLinQ, and QphoX, and the advances in science in our labs, we believe we are nearing a tipping point in quantum technology. .

Quantonation II follows the logic of Quantonation I and invests from the pre-seed/seed stage. We are targeting 25 companies in our portfolio and are working with quantum venture studios around the world to accelerate the creation of new companies. A US-based investment vehicle has been established to make it easier for US investors to subscribe. His first two studios, his QV Studio and Quantum Italia in Canada, have already been launched with our support. More projects are in development in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the United States. The scientific talent that generates quantum and physics innovations is distributed around the world, and it is important to look globally to turn these innovations into large-scale businesses.

Once the first phase of building a major quantum platform is complete, we expect to see more companies working on applications in health, climate change mitigation, security, energy, and high-performance computing. We also expect to work on the supply chain, which is starting to take shape as the transition progresses. Achieve scale and industry-grade reliability.

The first 70 million people mark an important milestone towards reaching our ultimate goal. This allows him to start investing from Quantonation II, and to date he has made four trades.

Quantum computing: Diraq (silicon spin qubit), first investment in the promising Asia-Pacific region Materials: Pioniq (quantum material for energy storage) Deep physics: Resolve Stroke (high-resolution acoustic imaging) and Steerlight (lidar)

Quantonation I investors (LPs) also returned to Quantonation II. For example, on behalf of the French state he is the Fonds National d'Amorage 2 (French Seed Fund) managed by Bpifrance, and Bradley M.Bloom (co-founder and former managing director of Berkshire Partners LLC).

“This first successful closing, in addition to the excellent funding round from our first portfolio, demonstrates the remarkable dynamics in the quantum industry,” said Managing Partner Christoph Jurczyk. Ta. By leveraging these resources, we can discover the world's best quantum companies and support an impressive roster of entrepreneurial founders, including in new geographies. This is also a great opportunity to expand your team and deepen your scientific expertise beyond your current focus. We were looking forward to a bright future for the quantum industry.

Bradley M. Bloom said: “We are delighted to be working closely with the Quantonation team, who will leverage their collective expertise to bring together the best prospects in this rapidly developing field that will impact us all in the coming years. We are identifying and accelerating some of the most important innovations.”

To Jean-Franois Bobier, BCG Partner and Quantum Technology Expert: We recently published an article entitled Quantum Computing's 'ChatGPT Moment' Could Happen Sooner Than You Think. released a report. Quantonation made his first investment as early as 2018, making him ideal as a lead investor in Quantum Technologies to ride the wave and benefit from the new era that is opening up for the sector. I'm in a position.

The Quantonation II Fund is managed by Quantonation Ventures, a global investor headquartered in Paris and Boston, and led by a team consisting of Dr. Christophe Jurczak, Olivier Tonneau, Dr. Will Zeng, and Jean-Gabriel Boinot. We rely on your expertise. Tramoni, Dr. Pauline Boucher, Joseph Maillard, Alexandra Krivopavich, Rafal Bodin, Eleonore de Rose, and Charles Beigbeder.

