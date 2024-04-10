WFU News: April 1-7, 2024





How a Return to the SAT Will Set Back College Student Diversity By Joseph Soares The Conversation Earlier this year, many universities announced they would return to using the SAT and ACT. Sociology professor Joseph Soares, a higher education expert and proponent of test-optional admissions, offers some insight into the rationale behind universities' decisions to require applicants to submit Common Admissions Test scores. answering that question. April 1, 2024

This article was also picked up by news outlets across the country.

North Carolina University Wins $1 Million NSF Grant for CROPS Project Mirage News As North Carolina's biggest economic driver, agriculture is present in every corner of the state. But most of the research and innovation that could benefit and grow the $103 billion industry takes place within businesses and universities located in the state's urban areas. To address this access gap, Wake Forest researchers, along with nine other universities, businesses, state agencies, and research partners, are funding her $1 million project to develop agricultural technologies in 42 counties. received a $9.99 National Science Foundation (NSF) Regional Innovation Engine grant. Innovation Corridor. April 2, 2024

Betters offers inside investigation of bookmakers with ties to Shohei Ohtani: 'The guy seemed to run a good shop' By David Wharton and Nathan Fenno Los Angeles Times Wake has studied illegal bookbinding Coleman Strumpf, an economist at Forest University, said people with gambling problems are usually chasing losses. If you are a problem bettor, the hole you can dig with a bookmaker will be even bigger. April 5, 2024

US needs to withdraw troops from Niger The Hill by William Waldorf “All military operations eventually come to an end. Niger has reached that point for the United States. It is time to draw back forces. The Biden administration will not regret it. They will make the decision to expel the Nigerian military junta and us this month to thank it,” said William, Defense Priorities Visiting Fellow and Professor of Politics and International Studies. -Waldorf Jr. wrote. April 2, 2024

This week on “The Academic Minute,” Eranda Jayawickream, Harold W. Tribble Professor of Psychology at the Association of American Universities, weighs in and explores how you can become a better thinker. He serves as his project leader on the 'Clarification of the Virtue Profile' of the Great Thinkers Project, supported by the John Templeton Foundation. April 7, 2024

Nex Benedict's suicide coincides with a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws By Marie-Amlie George The Conversation “In 2024 alone, various state legislatures have introduced approximately 500 such bills, many of which would affect schools. Some of these bills would restrict the bathrooms transgender students can use or the sports teams they can participate in. Data shows that transgender students are more accepting of their LGBTQ+ identities. LGBTQ+ youth living in the community report significantly lower suicide attempt rates,” law professor Marie Amélie George wrote. 2024/03/04

This article was also picked up by news outlets across the country.

Fallout from Enviva's bankruptcy spills over into biomass industry, US and EU By Justin Catanoso South Africa's Today In March, the world's largest industrial energy wood biomass producer, Enviva, declared bankruptcy. Its catastrophic collapse “It sparked political and economic maneuvering in the United States (a major producer of wood pellets) and Europe (a primary user of industrial biomass energy that has converted coal-fired power plants),” writes journalism professor Justin Catanoso. April 4, 2024

A companion event to the 60th Venice Biennale: All African Peoples Consulate Art Africa This project is organized by the Open Society Foundations and the Africa Center with support from Christine Tierney Gallery, Wake Forest University, and Art Events. Curated by Haynes Gallery Director Paul Bright. The Consulate General will open in the Castello Gallery on the Grand Canal, with previews taking place on April 17, 18 and 19. April 4, 2024

Fires and rain affect the migration of zebras, wildebeest and gazelles By T. Michael Anderson Our new research, published in the journal Science, shows that large-scale migration of zebras, wildebeest and gazelles sweeps across Tanzania's grasslands in waves of synchronized migration. We report that large populations overlap in patterns that may be affected by fire and rain. “It may help conservationists manage herbivore populations,” writes biology professor T. Michael Anderson. April 6, 2024

How North Africa's railways can help de-risk China's iron ore supply By Jevans Njabiage South China Morning Post In the middle of the Sahara desert, Chinese workers brave the Algerian heat. It is building a 575-kilometer (357-mile) rail line linking one of the world's largest iron ore mines to the national rail network. It would also give China access to another coveted iron ore resource, said Lina Benabdallah, a professor of politics and international affairs. April 7, 2024

The Paisley 7: How WFU athletes breathed new life into a middle school literacy program by Alan Brown | EducationNCThe Paisley 7 is now part of our Shared History program. The middle school students they mentored will remember them fondly, even if they never see them again. Our best teachers and coaches are no different, and when they show how much they care, their impact is immeasurable. Every student in every school in every city should be so lucky. Every university should do this,” education professor Alan Brown wrote in this opinion piece. 2024/03/04

For Krispy Kreme, the partnership with McDonald's is a dream come true By Richard Craver Greensboro News and Records McDonald's vote of confidence means Krispy Kreme has “achieved both companies' original goals.” , or more likely than that,” said marketing professor Roger Beam. “Krispy Kreme already has significant name recognition and positive attitudes among consumers across the country, so this new distribution channel should lead to further growth for the brand in the coming months. April 2024 1 day

Sidewalk improvements planned for Polo Road near Wake Forest University By Wes Young, Wesley Young Winston-Salem Journal Planned improvements for Polo Road include sidewalk improvements on the north side near Wake Forest University and This includes raising the median to prevent some left turns in areas used for traffic, Winston-Salem officials said. Work will include scraping and resurfacing Polo Road, as well as upgrading pedestrian signals, traffic signals, signage and storm water drainage. The improvement in cycling will be noticeable. Chris Kius, vice president of facilities, real estate and planning, said he is excited that the city is moving forward with major improvements along Polo Road. This project will enhance pedestrian safety and benefit the entire Polo Road community. April 5, 2024

Wake Forest students decorate children's desks By Keri Brown Wake Forest News A practice field at Wake Forest University will soon be transformed into an outdoor art studio, creating individual learning spaces for children. This is part of an education initiative called “Developing Education through Student Knowledge'' or DESK. April 4, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.wfu.edu/2024/04/10/wfu-in-the-news-april-1-7-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos