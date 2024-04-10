New Innovation Fund to support new technologies in the outdoor recreation industry





What’s happening: Thanks to a collaboration between InvestUP and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, a new fund, the Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund, has been created. The fund is specifically designed to support investments in Michigan-based startups that use new technologies in outdoor recreation. A total of $3 million in pre-seed funding support has been earmarked for the fund, which MEDC leadership hopes will help create 30 to 35 new companies over the next two to three years.

What is the Seed Fund: This fund is the first of its kind in the Upper Peninsula. It is also the only seed fund in rural Michigan and the second fund managed by an economic development organization in the state. Seed funds often have their own board of directors to help manage the fund and diversify its opportunities, and this fund is no exception. The board includes several regional partners, including Michigan Technological University and the Innovation Market Smart Zone.

Here's what they had to say: “Nature is one of Michigan's greatest assets, and outdoor recreation is a critically important and rapidly growing sector for the Upper Peninsula and all of Michigan. The Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund is a technology, industry and tourism , will be a game-changer for innovators and entrepreneurs who exist at the intersection of natural resources and recognize that quality of life is often tied to the quality of outdoor recreation opportunities,” Murthy said. Masu. Mr. Fittante, InvestUP CEO. “We are grateful for the opportunity to manage the Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund and sincerely appreciate MEDC’s steadfast and continued support of outdoor recreation.”

What's next: Outdoor recreation continues to be a major industry in Michigan, with strong roots in the Upper Peninsula. “The Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund will help accelerate high-tech innovation in outdoor recreation across the state and further diversify Michigan’s economy. We continue to send a clear message that when it comes to advancing the future of Michigan, we can do all that and more right here in Michigan,” said Nataliya Stassiu, Equity Capital Program Director, Entrepreneurship and Investments. said. Innovation at MEDC.

Businesses interested in receiving money from the fund should visit michiganoutdoorfund.com.

