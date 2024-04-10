Season 10 and Beyond — Overwatch 2 — Blizzard News





We're back with a new Defense Matrix update about our efforts to keep Overwatch 2 a fun, safe, and inclusive experience for everyone. The latest developer update revealed new features aimed at uniting friends while protecting users from interfering players, so let's take a closer look at these changes and what we can expect from the upcoming season. Let's.

play competitively with friends

Overwatch 2 has always been a great game to play with friends. However, in competitive play, grouping may not work if your friends are too far from your rank. That's why Season 10 introduced Wide Groups, allowing you to play with friends competitively, regardless of rank.

So what exactly are wide groups? Wide groups are when the highest and lowest ranked players are too far apart in skill level and division. Groups with players ranked Diamond or lower that are five or more spots apart in the skill department are wide groups. A group with Masters players who are three or more away from him in the skill department is also a wide group. Finally, a group with a grandmaster or champion player is also a wide group, regardless of how far apart his skill divisions are.

This new queuing option comes with some tradeoffs. For one, we use role delta technology to work on pairing you with a wide range of other groups to ensure as many matches as possible, resulting in longer queue times. For example, a wide group with platinum and bronze players will play against another group with a similar skill distribution to try to make the matchup as fair as possible. However, some matches may seem unbalanced, as you may encounter opponents with vastly different skill levels than you. But thankfully, such encounters don't necessarily have such a huge impact on your progress through the competitive ranks.

New modifiers are also added at the end of the match when playing in wide groups. It's not fair for low-skilled players to directly advance to higher ranks when they group with higher-skilled players, so depending on the skill difference, some groups will see little change in skill progression. There is a possibility. This prevents more skilled players from pushing up their lower ranked friends.

Solo players should only play with other solo players or narrow groups, never with wide groups. This also means that solo players will not be allowed to queue wide groups of four players, as they will not participate in wide group matches.

This change should encourage players not to play with different accounts when they want to play with friends. Look forward to this new update of competitive matchmaking starting with Season 10.

Latest information regarding suspension of retirees

We've already made adjustments to prevent Overwatch from leaving the unranked game, and Season 10 has a few more changes coming. We're also taking a firm stand against defectors in competitive play, with new updates for that game mode.

For unranked games, players who have played 4 out of the last 20 games will have a 20 minute cooldown before re-queuing. However, if he leaves at least 6 out of 20 games in the end, the cooldown will be extended to his 4 hours. Further he adds two stages. If he has been sent off in 2 of the last 20 games, he will receive a 5 minute penalty, and if he has been sent off in 10 (or more) of the last 20 games, he will not be queued for matchmaking mode. It will stop for 48 hours. .

While very few players intentionally leave more than 50% of their games, we believe this measure will further reduce the impact of defections on unranked Overwatch 2 games. To regain good standing, Competitiveness now counts that a player has played his 20 games.

Competitive Play also makes notable additions to the penalty system for leaving the game. A player may be suspended from competitive play each time he leaves a match of competitive play. The penalty is small at first, 15 minutes, but if he is repeatedly sent off from matches, it quickly becomes more severe and can result in a season ban with disqualification for the remainder of that competitive season. Once a player completes several competitive matches, he will return to a good position.

Competitive play now has rules in place that limit the total number of games a player can be sent out in a season, regardless of frequency. A player who is sent off for 10 games during a season will be immediately suspended for that season. This should help rein in players who deliberately choose to sit out the game, believing they won't have to deal with a long suspension if they haven't played the most recent game.

Please note that even if you intentionally leave or disconnect, it still counts as an exit. We understand that it's often unintentional, but competitive forces still have a huge impact on the high-stakes experience you provide. While any player may experience technical issues while playing, it is important that you do not return to competitive play immediately until you are sure that the technical issue has been resolved. If you need help troubleshooting disconnections or crashes, be sure to check out our support site.

Extended streamer protection

Streamer Protect is called Hide My Name and will be an effective tool for all players, not just streamers. Last year, we introduced the ability for players to hide their account information in their clients, with the goal of stopping intrusive players from watching a streamer or queuing for that streamer's games. We have introduced a feature that allows you to However, this did not address the issue of harassment against high-profile athletes.

When you enable Hide My Name, your BattleTag will appear as one of dozens of randomly generated BattleTags, ranging from Krusher99 to GarlicBread, and many other fun references from Overwatch 2 and the community. It shows. This name will be visible not only to his game client, but also to all other players in the lobby. After a match, players can see everyone's actual BattleTag by checking the Social His menu.

If you encounter a disruptive player and aren't sure if they're using a covered BattleTag, don't worry. You can report players you encounter during and after a match, and it will be reported to that player's account.

Extend Evasion as a Teammate

“Avoid as Teammate” allows players to choose not to be paired with certain players on the same team when finding a match. This is a good way to distance yourself from disruptive players or players who have a different playstyle than you. In a future update, you will be able to add up to 10 players to your dodge list as teammates. For most players below Grandmaster, this may allow you to avoid all 10 of his players on your list. Players at the top of the ranked ladder may see avoided players with lower priority, especially if queue times get longer.

The Evade as Current Teammate system allows you to evade up to 3 players you encounter. This is the maximum value because adding more slots would make it impossible to find matches against higher ranked players such as Grand Masters and Champions. However, thanks to your feedback, everyone will have more freedom in deciding which players to pair up with on their team.

To better tailor your experience, you can switch between players you definitely don't want to play with and players you'd prefer to avoid. If the list is full and you want to avoid new players, they will be added automatically and the player who was on the list the longest will be removed. No need to worry. You can pin players to keep them from falling off your list. This will make the user's experience smoother and allow them to return to the queue faster.

Reduce disruptive chats

We never believe it is acceptable for someone to harass, insult, or abuse other players through chat. We've already taken a number of steps to identify disruptive chat more quickly and address clearly disruptive chat when it's identified, and soon we'll be making sure that every player's chat experience Further updates will be made to improve this.

If a player receives action for disrupting chat or not playing fairly in the game, we will demote their support rating to level 0. New players start at level 1, so you can only reach this level if you get punished for beating Blizzard In. Game Code of Conduct. Later this year, we plan to prevent users with a level 0 recommendation rating from using text chat or voice chat in matches. These privileges can be restored once the player reaches level 1 again. This is done by doing your best, helping your team, and communicating with the in-game ping system.

We also recognize that some players like to interrupt other players while watching their friends' matches. Access to team and match chat channels will be removed as it is not possible to report disruptive spectators on console platforms and it is very restricted on PC. Friends can still chat with each other through Whisper.

Faster reporting

We work every day to deal with disruptive players and fix inappropriate behavior in our games, and your reports help us do that. However, we understand that reporting in the middle of a match is not easy. We're designing a more user-friendly interface to help all players report disruptive behavior as soon as they see it, and we look forward to sharing more information later this year.

Please note that the sooner you report a player for being abusive via text or voice chat, the easier it will be for our system to more accurately identify that player's disruptive behavior. For more information on how to report a player in Overwatch, please see our support article.

Introducing player surveys

We constantly monitored feedback through social media, our community of top content creators, and other notable locations. We continue to work to make Overwatch 2 a safer and more inclusive experience for all players, and we're offering new ways to help players make their voices heard.

Overwatch 2 is introducing a new player survey. Players are randomly selected each time you complete a match after the end-of-match flow, including game play and progress updates. If selected, a new splash screen will appear inviting you to participate in an optional survey, which can be accessed by clicking on the link or scanning his QR code with your mobile phone.

We'd like to hear your thoughts on new modes, events, and features, and how we can protect you from disruptive players. We look forward to your participation as we release this feature in a future update.

thank you for playing with me

To summarize, changes to grouping up with friends in matches, updates to drop-off penalties, and improved streamer protection will begin in Season 10. More features (and more!) will be added in the next season.

Stay tuned for more updates soon as we continue our efforts to discourage cheating and promote good teamwork in every Overwatch 2 match. thank you everyone. And enjoy the great game!

