Spotify's new AI feature builds playlists based on text descriptions





After experimenting with AI playlist generation in its DJ feature last year, Spotify is now releasing a beta tool that lets users create curated tracklists based on text descriptions. The new AI playlist beta will first be rolled out to Spotify Premium subscribers on mobile devices in the UK and Australia.

Android and iOS users in these locations can find the AI ​​playlist generator by going to your library and tapping the + button at the top right of the page. After selecting the AI ​​playlist option from the drop-down menu, users can enter prompts such as music they want to read on a cold, rainy day and get his 30-song playlist that matches that mood. You can tweak the results with additional prompts, such as sadder music, until the user is happy with the playlist, at which point they can tap Create in the top right to save.

This feature appears if AI playlists are deployed to your device. Image: Spotify

In my testing, the AI ​​playlist did a great job of matching songs to niche prompts. For example, if you ask it to generate a playlist that makes you feel like a vampire hunter from Blade (1998), it will spit out a fun mix of rave-worthy techno music, allowing you to create a playlist without any additional input. I could have even titled it “Blades Essence.” Spotify says users can get better playlists by using prompts that combine genre, mood, artist, decade, and more, and the feature also lets users choose locations, animals, activities, movie characters, colors, and more. You can even refer to emojis. Spotify said it will continue to develop the generated playlist feature over the coming months.

There are several options for curation, including additional prompts and removing specific tracks you don't need. Image: Spotify / Verge

There are some limitations to be aware of, such as AI playlists will not produce results for non-music-related prompts, such as current events or specific brands; It is being

So far it's been a fun experience using it. It's a much faster way to put together an ensemble than manually creating playlists, and serves as a music discovery tool for those who want to find new songs that follow a particular aesthetic. That's why we already feel it's more convenient than Spotify's AI DJ, which generates custom playlists based on your entire listening history, with limited options to cherry-pick the final result.

However, this new feature could also contribute to the price increases that Spotify is expected to introduce later this year. At the moment, premium subscriptions start at $5.99 per month for students and $10.99 for individuals. We've asked Spotify when the beta will be available in other regions and will update this story if we hear back.

