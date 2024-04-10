Google Store now accepts Pixel tablet trade-ins





Following mobile phones and watches, the Google Store (US) now accepts trade-ins when purchasing Pixel Tablets.

You can choose Apple or Samsung in the Trade-in your device section on the settings page. After choosing your model, Google will ask if your device “turns on, is crack-free, and does the screen work properly?”

The maximum price is $450 on Apple's side and $325 on Samsung's side, based on $250. The offer began April 4, according to Tuesday's email blast.

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation)$325Galaxy Tab S9+$350iPad Pro 12.9 inch (2nd generation)$250Galaxy Tab S9 FE+$325iPad Pro 11 inch (3rd generation)$300Galaxy Tab S9 FE$300iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation) 2nd generation)$250Galaxy Tab S9$325iPad Pro 11 inch$250Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G$250iPad Pro (6th generation)$450Galaxy Tab S8 5G$250iPad Pro (5th generation)$350Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G$250iPad Pro (4th generation) )$300 Galaxy Tab S7+$250iPad Pro (12.9 inch)$250Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G$250iPad mini (6th generation)$250Galaxy Tab S7 FE$250iPad mini (5th generation)$250Galaxy Tab S7 5G$250iPad Air (5th generation) generation)$300Galaxy Tab S7$250iPad Air (4th generation)$250Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$250iPad (10th generation)$250Galaxy Tab S6 5G$250iPad (9th generation)$250Galaxy Tab S6$250iPad (8th generation)$250 Galaxy Tab S5e$250iPad (7th generation) )$250iPad (6th generation)$250 “Is your device in good condition?” Yes

You'll actually have to wait for the next Pixel Tablet discount before making a trade-in, but the highest value ends on April 13, 2024 at 11:59 PM PT.

The same terms and conditions apply.

“Tablet trade-in credits will be issued as a refund to the credit card you used to purchase your Pixel tablet in the Google Store, or in the form of a store credit if your purchased tablet has already been returned.” This will be based on whether the tablet you receive matches the description provided at the time of quote (subsequently paid). Tablets sent for trade-in will be refunded if the purchased device is not returned within that time period. “If the value of your traded-in device is greater than the value of your new device, the difference will be issued through Google Store Credit.'' Learn more about Pixel tablets :

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/04/10/pixel-tablet-trade-in/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos