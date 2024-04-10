Technical lessons learned at Altitude





Brian Beutler is the founder and CEO of Alianza, the leading cloud communications platform for communications service providers.

getty

Many of my most important life and leadership lessons have been learned in the mountains, whether climbing mountain peaks, hiking through remote areas, or exploring debris fields during avalanche rescues. Climbing is an exercise in teamwork and risk assessment, and provides a great opportunity to gain perspective. When you climb a mountain, you may see things differently when you come down. Whether in the mountains, forests, deserts, or oceans, the outdoors provides us with intuitive teaching moments that are both inspiring and humbling.

My love of mountaineering and the Wasatch Mountains began when I moved to Utah in 1993 and has continued ever since. In 2021, I joined the Utah County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Squad. This is a group of skilled mountain rescue, search and medical volunteers who help people in critical situations in the wilderness. I have found that volunteering with Search and Rescue creates valuable community connections and can provide an important balance to a fast-paced technical career.

Here are some of the lessons I learned at high altitude. These are regularly reflected in the way I lead teams and partner with customers and others across the telecommunications (telecommunications) industry.

1. Innovation is important.

Tomorrow belongs to those who innovate today. What's true for skiing and snowboarding is also true for telecommunications companies.

Growing up, my grandfather would often tell me stories about his adventures in the countryside in the 1930s. They wrapped their ungainly wooden skis in gunny bags, tied them with twine, and walked for five hours to the summit. After lunch, they donned skis, leather boots, wool pants, jackets and beanies and headed back down the mountain.

Compare that to the carbon fiber splitboards, titanium bindings, and Gore-Tex outerwear that many climbers use today. Wool socks have also been modernized over the years. Two generations of innovation are changing the backcountry mountain experience, allowing us to travel faster, explore areas previously inaccessible, and be safer than ever before. Ta.

Regardless of the industry, innovation must be continuous. For carriers and broadband service providers, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming the way they deliver and consume voice and unified communications services. Now more than ever, customers are demanding better experiences and greater value. Tomorrow's great solutions will have to be different from the mediocre phone services that have been the cornerstone of the industry for decades. As a service provider, you can increase the competitiveness of your business by making services easier to manage, reducing delivery costs, and providing data-driven insights. These insights can shape future capabilities by crowdsourcing innovation in new and unique ways.

2. If you want to go far, let's go together.

Whether you're in the mountains or at the office, try to work together as a team. Through easy times and difficult times, this collaboration is often necessary to go further and reach new heights.

One of the most difficult parts of mountain climbing is navigating deep snow on slopes that are too steep for snowshoes or tour skis. The only way to make progress in these conditions is to hike in single file as a group and take turns hiking with trail breakers at the front. When the first hiker gets tired, he steps aside and the next hiker takes the lead. When you work together in this way, progress can be slow, but also steady, thanks to teamwork.

This same philosophy guides the way we work at the company. The more you want to move forward, the more important your team and partners will be. We approach our business with customers not just as vendors, but as strategic partners. In my experience, this initiative becomes a key differentiator and an integral part of the customer's journey.

3. Playing it safe can have negative consequences.

Often we think being conservative and playing it safe is the wise course. However, through my search and rescue work, I have learned that taking precautions can sometimes be disastrous.

In November 2023, a plane crashed deep in the Wasatch Mountains. The pilot and co-pilot lost their lives, and the sole survivor was airlifted with serious injuries.

The next morning, I helped the National Transportation Safety Board arrive at the wreckage site to begin their investigation, accompanying the team that blamed human error for the tragedy. Investigators detailed how the last known radar signal showed the Cessna was attempting to avoid air traffic in the canyon by flying a different route through the canyon. As the plane passed through the canyon, a strong headwind created lift, but when the pilot turned north to clear the pass, the wind began to cross the wing, reducing airspeed and lift. Realizing that the plane could not cross the pass, the pilot turned west and attempted to descend through the gorge. The safest course of action at this point would have been for the pilot to aggressively nose dive to regain airspeed and lift. But instead, the pilot made the fatal mistake of trying to raise his plane's nose without sufficient airspeed, causing the plane to stall and crash into the mountainside. I learned a valuable lesson from this experience. That is, the safest actions are also the ones that cause the most discomfort.

Telecommunications service providers are known for playing it safe, maintaining the status quo, and being slow to adapt to new technologies. Many operators understand and manage their aging legacy infrastructure well. But if we don't act now, the consequences could be severe as the technology winds shift. This is why I believe service providers need to embrace change in order to regain their competitiveness, deliver services at lower costs, and return to growth.

Based on my own experience, I believe that service providers can monetize their networks more effectively by following other industries that are fearlessly adopting new innovations. To stay ahead in the communications industry, being proactive today will help you succeed tomorrow.

Forbes Business Council is the leading growth and networking organization for business owners and leaders. Are you eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2024/04/10/tech-lessons-learned-at-altitude/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos