



objective

The Air Quality API and Pollen API provide great opportunities to add even more insights to your travel and maps for any location. There are two ways to use the data available from these APIs: index it as text or use heatmap tiles as raster images.

When using the Heatmap Tiles API endpoint, you may encounter several challenges when loading individual raster tiles, including:

How do I load tiles into Google Maps on the web? How do I manage the number of requests during the experience (to comply with the API Terms of Use)? How do I read the tile value? ? Example usage example

A sample usage example is presented to answer the above questions.

Area Air Quality and Pollen: Visualize heatmap tiles (current conditions) raster data within one or more custom polygons. Air quality and pollen along your route: Visualize heatmap tiles (current conditions) raster data mapped to waypoints on your route.implementation

Learn what tiles are available and how to load them into your web experience. It also describes what you can do to manage the number of requests in scenarios where tiles are loaded into a map. Finally, we will explain how to read the tiles.

Available heatmap tiles by type Air Quality API

– UAQI_RED_GREEN (UAQI, Red-Green Palette): Universal Air Quality Index Red-Green Palette. – UAQI_INDIGO_PERSIAN (UAQI, Indigo Persian Palette): Universal Air Quality Index Indigo Persian Palette. – PM25_INDIGO_PERSIAN: PM2.5 Index Indigo Persian. – GBR_DEFRA: Daily Air Quality Index (UK) color palette. – DEU_UBA: Color palette of the German local air quality index. – CAN_EC: Canadian Air Quality Health Index color palette. – FRA_ATMO: Color palette of the French Air Quality Index. – US_AQI: Color palette of the United States Air Quality Index.

Pollen API

– TREE_UP: Heatmap type represents a tree index graphic map. – GRASS_UPI: Heatmap type represents a Grass Index graphic map. – WEED_UPI: Heatmap type represents a weed index graphic map.

Display heatmap tiles on the web

Load the tiles and apply a vector mask to display only the desired areas of the map's viewport.

To load tiles, import { TileLayer } from “deck.gl”. Import { GoogleMapsOverlay } from “@deck.gl/google-maps”. // const TileLayer = Deck.TileLayer; // const GoogleMapsOverlay = Deck.GoogleMapsOverlay; // Initialize and add the map function initMap() { const map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById(“map”), { center: { lat: 40, lng: -110 },zoom: 4, } ); const apiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY'; const airqualityType=”UAQI_RED_GREEN” // AirQuality API heatmap type const DeckOverlay = new GoogleMapsOverlay({ Layer: [

// Heatmap Tiles layer

new TileLayer({

id: ‘heatmap-tiles’,

data: ‘https://airquality.googleapis.com/v1/mapTypes/’+ heatmapType + +’/heatmapTiles/{z}/{x}/{y}?key=’ + apiKey,

…

})

]}); deckoverlay.setMap(map); window.initMap = initMap; Apply vector mask

You can visually hide or show any part of a heatmap tile. Important: You must obtain the data used to create the vector mask that will be applied to your heatmap tiles.

Within the area:

Create a mask on the Air Quality TileLayer using Deck.gl GeoJson.

The example below uses a French multipolygon geojson.

// geojson sample { “type”: “Feature”, “geometry”: { “type”: “MultiPolygon”, “coordinates”: [[[[-54.111527,2.11427],…[-54.194491,2.163073]]]]}, “property”: { “name”: “France” } }

Here is a reference for the Decgl implementation:

// Layers loaded into the map overlay const DeckOverlay = new GoogleMapsOverlay({layers:layers}); const MaskExtension = Deck.MaskExtension; // or import extension … // constlayer as part of an object containing various layers = [

// Masking layer

new GeoJsonLayer({

id: ‘country-vector’,

operation: ‘mask’,

data: “geojson.json”, // <-- any custom geometry }) ... ... // Heatmap Tiles layer new TileLayer({ id: 'heatmap-tiles', maskId: 'country-vector', // <-- same as mask id extensions: [new MaskExtension()]// <-- Enable mask extension... }) ]Along the route: Along the route: Use deck.gl with TripsLayer to create a mask on top of the Air Quality TileLayer.

Travel Air Quality Heatmap Tile

Manage API requests and costs

Typically, the default browser behavior is to cache all loaded tiles in local storage (within the same session), but this can be further optimized.

Limit the loading area: Create a bounding box (red) and assign it to the layer. Only heatmap tiles (blue) that cover the bounding box are loaded at any zoom level.

Bounding box (red), heatmap tile (blue)

// Heatmap tile layer new TileLayer({ id: 'heatmap-tiles', extend: [minX, minY, maxX, maxY] // Bounding box: Southwest latitude, Southwest longitude, Northeast longitude, Northeast longitude… }) Sets the visual display tile size to cover the entire viewport at any zoom level. Recommended: 256-1024.

Important: API tiles remain at 256×256 resolution, but visual display adjustments allow you to increase or decrease the number of tile requests that cover the entire map viewport.

(Make sure it works with minZoom and maxZoom in Google Maps, i.e. tilesize:1024 will not load tiles at zoom 0 or 1).

Tiled viewport 256×256 pixels vs 512×512 pixels

// Heatmap tile layer new TileLayer({ id: 'heatmap-tiles',tilesize:256, // <-- Change to 512, for example... }) Tip: Render settings for layer tiles can be set using refinementStrategy:' Adjust with no-overlap. Use "" rather than "best-available" to avoid visual conflicts between tiles. Reading Pixel Values ​​Warning: Values ​​read from individual pixels in heatmap tiles or Air Quality or Pollen API tiles can be read and cached for one hour (but not indefinitely). To validate your implementation, please refer to the API-specific terminology detailed in Section 16 Air Quality API.To display corresponding values ​​on a color scale

You can use the Luma.gl library and its readPixelsToArray method in the onClick event assigned as a prop to the Deck.gl layer.

Pixel value: rgba(128,0,0,255)

low high

// Uint8Array pixel samples import { readPixelsToArray } from “@luma.gl/core”; … // Assign to TileLayer new TileLayer({ id: 'heatmap-tiles', … onClick: ({ bitmap,layer } ) => { if (bitmap) { constPixel = readPixelsToArray(layer.props.image, { source X: bitmap.pixel[0]source Y: bitmap.pixel[1]source width: 1, source height: 1 }); // console.log(“Selected color:”+ pixels); } } }) Conclusion

Discover how the air quality and pollen heatmap tile API endpoints work.

Loads into Google Maps for the web. We also make sure it's compliant with our terms of service and optimized for your use case. Read the value of the tile.next action

We recommend reading further:

Contributor

Main author:

Thomas Angleret | Thomas Angleret Google Maps Platform Solutions Engineer

