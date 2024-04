A breakthrough in next-generation digital displays

Researchers at Linköping University in Sweden have developed a digital display screen where the LEDs themselves respond to touch, light, fingerprints, and the user's pulse. Their findings, published in Nature Electronics, could be the beginning of a whole new generation of displays for mobile phones, computers and tablets.

“Our design principles have been proven to work. Our results show that there is great potential for a new generation of digital displays that can create new and advanced features. It is about improving the technology into a commercially viable product,” says Feng Gao, professor of optoelectronics at Linköping University (LiU).

Digital displays are the basis of nearly all personal electronic devices. However, the latest LCD and OLED screens on the market can only display information. To become a multifunctional display that detects touch, fingerprints, or changes in lighting conditions, a variety of sensors must be stacked on top of or around the display.

Researchers at Linköping University have developed a completely new type of display in which all sensor functionality is also integrated into the display's LEDs, without the need for additional sensors.

LEDs are made of a crystalline material called perovskite. Its excellent light absorption and emission ability is the key to realizing the newly developed screen.

In addition to the screen responding to touch, light, fingerprints, and the user's pulse, the perovskite can also act as a solar cell, allowing the device to be charged through the screen.

“Here's an example: The screen on a smartwatch is off most of the time. While the screen is off, instead of displaying information, it can collect light to charge the watch, giving you a short amount of time before the next charge. ,” said Chunxiong Bao, associate professor at Nanjing University, former postdoctoral researcher at LiU, and lead author of the paper.

Three colored LEDs are required to display all colors on the screen: red, green, and blue. These LEDs emit light at different intensities and produce thousands of different colors. Researchers at Linköping University have developed a screen with perovskite LEDs in all three colors, paving the way for screens that can display all colors in the visible light spectrum.

But there are still many challenges to solve before screens reach everyone's pockets. Zhongcheng Yuan, a researcher at the University of Oxford and previously a postdoctoral fellow at LiU and the paper's other lead author, believes many of the problems will be solved within 10 years.

“For example, we need to improve the service life of perovskite LEDs. Currently, the screen only works for a few hours before the material becomes unstable and the LED goes out,” he says.

