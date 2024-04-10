



730 Barnett St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-9834, plantbasedpizzeria.net

Nikki Ford of Vegan House of Pancakes

Fans of Nicky Ford's fluffy vegan pancakes can follow her on Instagram to discover her breakfast-themed pop-up restaurant. The pancakes are made with a rice flour base, oat milk, and apple cider vinegar. Ford tries to source food locally when possible. She said she feels best when she eats unprocessed foods. She started this lifestyle after watching animal processing videos. It changed my life, she said.

instagram.com/veganhouseofpancakes

Wendy Chan of Herban Fix

Wendy Chan opened her vegan restaurant Harban Fix in 2015, inspired by her close association with a Buddhist monastery. She said she strives to make each dish on her Asian fusion menu a sensory experience. Customers ask for her signature Pom Pom She Mushroom Steak, which takes her three days to cook and resembles filet mignon.

565 Peachtree Street No, Atlanta. 404-815-8787, herbanfix.com

Reid Trapani and Sofia Trapani of La Semira

At La Semira, run by Reid and Sofia Trapani, 70% of their customers are non-vegan. The concept is unpretentious, ultra-healthy, plant-based food, Reid Trapani said. For example, the Cuban sandwich features vegan ham made with seitan. The duo is also committed to sustainability. Last year, they composted 24,000 pounds of food.

780 Memorial Drive. Southeast, Atlanta. 404-228-3090, Racemilla Kitchen

The power of Tassilis's raw reality

Tassili Mart uses locally sourced, non-GMO, fresh raw fruits and vegetables. I really wanted to have fun, she said, and whatever melancholy, emotionless energy I had, the color of the food, the excitement of creating something new, and the excitement of eating raw food. The vigor I gained began to lift me up. She shares this with her customers through things like kale wraps and sweet coconut corn.

1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-343-6126, tassilisrawreality.com

Shawnee Coward of Shawnee Goods

From the oat milk used in baked goods to the vegan meat substitutes in sandwiches, everything at Shawnee Cowers Bakery and Cafe is made from scratch. I'm trying to bring it back to basics, she said. Disappointed with her vegan sweets, she decided to open a bakery and cafe. My goal, she said, was to be able to make delicious food using things that grew out of the ground. She can also create gluten-free versions of custom cakes.

4895 Stone Mountain Highway, Lilburn. 833-253-1874, shawneesgoodies.com

Michael Elsen of Full Taste Vegan

Michael Elsen has been cooking vegan food for over 30 years. He makes everything from scratch, including the scallops, which took five years to develop, and are often mistaken for the real thing. My approach, he said, is not just from an understanding of classical cooking techniques and how to bring out flavor. His restaurant is 100% vegan, down to its construction and equipment. No meat exceeds the threshold.

5255 Peachtree Boulevard, Atlanta 770-696-4741, fulltastevegan.com

Princess Dixon of Healthful Essence

Princess Dixon, who was born in Guyana, attended culinary school when she came to the United States from Jamaica. After her meat lesson, she turned her back on eating animals, but 41 years later I'm still going strong, she said. Although she puts a lot of emphasis on the color and appearance of her dishes, her real strength is the taste. Her Ann goat curry is full of flavour. Cafeteria Her style restaurant caters to those looking for vegan, vegetarian, raw, soy-free, gluten-free and sugar-free cuisine.

875 York Ave., Atlanta. 404-806-0830, healthyfullessence.com

Ria Bajaria of Flour + Thyme Bakery

When Leah Bajaria started making sourdough bread, her husband, Michael, told her: She said, “It's so nice to be able to get a loaf of bread back if you just give them some flour and enough time.'' It was the perfect name for her bakery. Our goal is that if we don't tell you we're vegan, you won't know, she said. Vegan her patisserie specialties include sausage, egg and cheese pastries and perfect croissants.

1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 470-368-6588, flowerandtimebakery.com

Kristin Hodge of Sun & Soul

It was a desire for healthy, plant-based meals that inspired Kristin Hodges to launch her meal delivery venture, Sun & Soul, this spring. Her natural and organic approach stems from her own education about where her food comes from and how it gets to her plate. Through her travels, I have been inspired by other cultures and cuisines from around the world. As vegans, she said, we shouldn't be deprived of these wonderful experiences with food. Eating plants doesn't mean you have to ignore flavor and texture.

sunsoulorganic.com

