A wave of AI innovation is hitting Australia and New Zealand





As technology advances rapidly, AI is expected to emerge as a source of innovation and redefine what is possible in our world. This sense of surprise and anticipation was evident during my recent stay in Sydney for the Microsoft AI Tour. Businesses and governments in Australia and New Zealand are demonstrating vibrant enthusiasm for AI, supporting the region's efforts to leverage AI to transform services, increase efficiency, and solve complex challenges with unprecedented agility. I showed it.

Microsoft's recent A$5 billion investment in Australia's digital infrastructure is a testament to our belief in the potential of AI to unlock greater outcomes for all individuals and organizations. This significant investment not only reflects our confidence in the transformative power of AI, but also highlights the vital role Australia and New Zealand will play in global AI innovation. With this optimism and groundbreaking investment behind us, we delve into the success stories that show how AI is already delivering tangible benefits for the Australia and New Zealand region.

Telstra: Transforming customer service with AI

Faced with the challenge of improving customer service efficiency and reducing the need to repeat information, Telstra turns to Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Service to develop generative AI solutions, One Sentence Summary and Ask Telstra. I paid attention. By summarizing customer history and providing quick access to internal knowledge, these tools have significantly increased the efficiency and personalization of customer service and established a new standard in telecommunications.

The successful pilot program highlighted the effectiveness of the solution, demonstrating significant improvements in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, prompting Telstra to expand these AI tools across its network. This strategic move highlights Telstra's commitment to working with Microsoft and Accenture to innovatively enhance service delivery through the responsible use of AI.

South Australian Department of Education: Enhancing education with AI

In the face of the emergence of generative AI services like ChatGPT, the South Australian Department of Education leveraged AI to create EdChat, a pioneering chatbot designed to enrich teaching and learning. . Developed in collaboration with Microsoft and IT partner Insight Enterprises, this innovative tool provides students and teachers with dynamic resources to safely explore AI and develop the skills they need for the future. .

Results from an 8-week EdChat trial reveal significant changes in how students approach information and learning, promoting a culture of inquiry and critical thinking, while ensuring a safe and ethical AI learning environment I made it. EdChat serves as a safe environment for students to ask questions without fear of judgement, giving them more ownership over their educational journey.

This initiative not only highlights the department's proactive approach to educational challenges, but also sets a precedent for integrating AI into education and equipping the next generation with the knowledge and skills for a future where AI will play a central role. There are also things that will happen.

Veli Mati-Vanamo, CTO (APAC), Insight Enterprises, said: “EdChat is a truly exciting example of how the education sector can leverage generative AI to deliver value to its most important stakeholders – students. This is an example.”

CommBank: Powering financial services with AI

As an early adopter of AI in the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CommBank) has adopted a variety of innovative AI use cases to redefine customer service and improve operational efficiency. The bank successfully conducted a trial of GitHub Copilot to speed up coding processes, generate AI for personalized customer notifications, Q&A tools to reduce staff response times, and streamline loan processing. Introduced AI-driven analytics for

Building on these successes, CommBank recently announced an exciting expansion of its partnership with Microsoft. The partnership will focus on generative AI to develop tools like his CommBank CoPilot that resolve customer inquiries faster and help customers understand more about their money.

Through our ongoing partnership, we see this as an opportunity to work with the world's leading technology teams to ensure CBA safety and security is constantly upgraded and improved to keep up with the evolving threat landscape. says CommBank Group Executive Gavin Munro. Technology and Group Chief Information Officer.

The partnership will also focus on developing AI-driven solutions to support CommBank staff and customers, and Microsoft engineers are already collaborating on projects to improve customer service and security.

This strategic and planned adoption of AI technology solidifies CommBank's position as a leader in the responsible and ethical use of AI, and our forward-thinking approach to leveraging AI for the betterment of our inclusive businesses and communities. is shown.

Australian Government: Transforming public services with AI

In a pioneering effort, the Australian Government is leveraging generative AI to revolutionize public services through a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Through the current pilot, 7,000 government employees will receive AI literacy and skills training in Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 on a six-month trial aimed at significantly improving productivity and public service delivery. I am receiving

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “By strengthening our partnership with Microsoft, we will ensure that generated AI is used responsibly to enhance APS's work delivering services to Australians without compromising safety.” “We are charting a direction for the future of public services.” When he announced the trial in November 2023.

This initiative puts Australia at the forefront of global leadership in integrating AI into government operations, reflects our deep commitment to innovation and responsible use of AI, and paves the way for a robust digital future.

LawVu: Transform your legal workflow with AI

Deeply embedded in LawVus' operational structure, AI is transforming legal workflows and decision-making processes. LawVu, a pioneer in Microsoft's AI First Movers program, leverages Azure OpenAI Service to power its AI Assist capabilities to greatly streamline contract reviews with faster access to critical details, thereby ensuring thorough Avoid document review.

While LawVus is focused on streamlining the internal processes of in-house legal teams, it is now taking an important next step: embedding the power of AI into its workflows to transform what in-house legal teams can do and how efficiently they do so. We are taking the next step. said Sam Kidd, his CEO and co-founder of LawVu.

The use of AI extends beyond customer-facing capabilities to internal operations, with LawVu leveraging ChatGPT to quickly resolve employee policy queries and GitHub Copilot to accelerate software development. and embodying AI as a core component of their innovation strategy. This comprehensive adoption of AI represents a leap forward in the evolution of legal technology, not only reducing administrative burden but also marking a major shift toward increased efficiency and productivity.

Qscan Group: Advances in medical diagnosis with AI

In the face of a global radiologist shortage and increasing demand for diagnostic imaging, Qscan Group, one of Australia's leading medical imaging providers, turned to AI to optimize radiologist productivity. I paid attention. By leveraging Microsoft's cloud and his AI capabilities, including Nuance's PowerScribe One, Qscan Group's radiologist increased his productivity by more than 5%.

Simon Button, chief technology officer at Qscan Group, says leveraging the Microsoft ecosystem has significantly improved their cybersecurity posture and overall technology performance. This ensures a secure organization while maintaining high performance.

Qscan is already demonstrating how generative AI and the latest AI advances are improving the patient and employee experience, from improving the quality of radiology reports to automating call centers, and setting new benchmarks for excellence in healthcare technology. I'm looking for.

Staff Group: Strengthen Teleomori language with AI translation

As part of our ongoing efforts to support the revitalization of Te Reo Mori, New Zealand Staff Group Te Puna has launched an exciting new project that leverages AI to translate news articles, video and audio content at scale. Launched a pilot program.

Bilingual articles are not new to the staff, and they have been producing them for years, said staff member Pou Tiaki Matua Carmen Parahi (Nguti Kahungunu, Nguti Hine, Longowakata). But this is the first time we're using AI to translate more articles at scale, and quality checks will be done by human translators and our editorial team before publication.

This AI tool, powered by technology from Microsoft and Straker Translations, will not only double the number of articles published each week on Teleomori, but will also significantly increase its ability to translate live and breaking news.

Grant Straker, founder and chief executive officer of Straker Translations (Ngti Raukawa), contrasts his experience as a young Mori in the 1970s and 1980s with today's generation of Mori and their successors. It proudly stated that everyone who comes to will be able to engage with regular news content. in their own language.

Microsoft and ASD: Improving Cyber ​​Resilience with Sentinel-CTIS Integration

Cybercrime threats continue to escalate, with attackers exploring the use of large-scale language models (LLMs) and generative AI to study and plan cyberattacks. As part of the Microsoft-Australian Signals Directorate Cyber ​​Shield, Microsoft Australia and the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence Sharing Program (CTIS) will help drive cyber resilience and ensure a safer future for Australians. We have partnered with.

The partnership enables the exchange of public and private threat intelligence and facilitates the world's first integration of ASD's Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence Sharing Program (CTIS) with Microsoft Sentinel technology. Microsoft Sentinel customers receive a free download for easy integration into CTIS programs and benefit from Microsoft's global threat analysis of over 78 trillion signals every day to keep up with evolving cybersecurity threats. We support the fight against

“Cybersecurity is a team sport and a joint effort from both the public and private sectors is essential to protect our country,” said Australian Signals Directorate Director Rachel Noble PSM. By fostering partnerships like this, we can more quickly identify threats, combat threat actors and have a lasting impact on Australia's security state.

Collaborative use of AI between government, industry and international partners will strengthen Australia's cyber defences, by proactively stopping cybercrime, including dismantling phishing domains and targeting ransomware groups like Black Basta. has been proven to be effective.

These compelling stories from Australia and New Zealand highlight the transformative potential of AI across a variety of sectors and provide inspiration for business leaders to explore how AI can transform their operations. Serves as a source.

Microsoft's commitment to empowering organizations with AI technology and ethical guidance supports a future where innovation leads to sustainable growth and improved human experiences. As we continue this series, stay tuned for more insights and stories celebrating AI's transformational journey across industries and geographies.

