Space Force announces strategy to leverage commercial innovation





COLORADO SPRINGS – Following recent Department of Defense guidance encouraging greater use of commercial space technology, the U.S. Space Force on April 10 released its own blueprint for integrating private sector capabilities.

In a speech at the 39th Space Symposium, Gen. Chance Saltzman, director of space operations, said the strategy will help military and civilian leaders tasked with identifying future space needs, securing funding, and acquiring the necessary technology. He said that it will serve as a basic guideline.

Saltzman said the strategy will help the Space Force work with commercial industry to advance the development of more resilient, combat-capable architectures that can be deployed faster, in greater numbers, and at lower cost. He said he has officially indicated what he plans to do.

He said the Space Force is committed to strengthening partnerships with the commercial space industry, allies and other international partners.

Today, Saltzman added, we are in the midst of a great power competition with our adversaries. Cooperation between industry leaders and allies has proven particularly effective in countering Russian efforts in Ukraine. And throughout our nation's history, military success has depended on support from commercial industry.

Not a panacea

Saltzman tempered expectations in his remarks, pointing out that the much-anticipated commercial strategy document is not a panacea.

It's not a panacea. It doesn't provide all the answers, he said. But I think that's the framework for the discussion that needs to be had. It sets the conditions for productive collaboration and begins the critical processes needed to accelerate the purposeful pursuit of hybrid space architectures.

The dominant narrative is the concept of a hybrid architecture in which the Space Force combines U.S. government assets, allied contributions, and commercially developed systems.

Saltzman warned that anyone hoping this strategy will be a silver bullet will be disappointed.

Indeed, he said, if you read this strategy expecting answers to commercial integration's most difficult questions, you will be disappointed.

If you were expecting this document to outline how much funding we can provide for each mission area, you will be disappointed.

However, please note that effective integration will only occur with a common understanding of our priorities, the missions we need to support, the criteria for evaluating proposals, and clear definitions of terminology to enhance cooperation. I hope you understand. We hope you will find this document useful as a tool to drive process change, shift our thinking, and help you see Space Force's relationship with industry in a new light.

To develop the commercial space strategy, the Space Force convened two focus groups to gather input from industry leaders, think tank experts and government officials, Saltzman said. The draft strategy was distributed more widely, with hundreds of people providing feedback.

difficult choice

Depending on available resources and funding, we will need to make trades between what we buy and what we build, he said. Therefore, we challenge teams to identify ways to optimize resources to provide the space capabilities the joint force needs.

To help industry understand the military's thinking, the Commercial Space Strategy outlines a wide range of criteria that will be used to evaluate industry proposals.

The first is operational utility, or the ability to meet the requirements of Space Force operations in support of joint operations. We don't buy things just because we can. “We plan to contract with capabilities that directly enable us to meet service or collaborative requirements and clearly track those requirements,” Saltzman said.

The second consideration is the cost of acquiring and leveraging the technology at sufficient value and cost that the Space Force is prepared to provide the resources for, he said. Examples include evaluating whether to purchase time on a commercial ground architecture for telemetry tracking and command or new antennas for a military satellite control network.

Another criterion is the ability to improve the resilience of commercial systems and reduce risks to military users. Commercial space capabilities strengthen our capabilities and resiliency, but only to the extent that they contribute to defense, Saltzman said. A more desirable commercial system is one that can protect itself or operate effectively under competitive conditions.

Another concern is how quickly technology can be commercialized and implemented. Time is of the essence, Saltzman said, because time is running out. The timeline from concept to operational capability is important. You can't afford to wait years for a program to be offered to you.

“We evaluate commercial capabilities not only on their level of innovation and capability, but also on the timeline for getting them into the field and available to the joint force,” he added.

Saltzman echoed concerns raised by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin regarding the Pentagon's commercial space integration strategy.

Austin warned that commercial technology needs to be integrated, rather than simply enhancing existing government systems. Saltzman said he agreed this would require a change in approach within the department.

mission area

Tactical surveillance, reconnaissance, and tracking. Space-based environmental monitoring. Positioning, navigation and timing, space access mobility and logistics are highlighted as top mission areas subject to new commercial integration. Investments will continue in existing commercial cooperation areas such as satellite communications, launch services, and space domain awareness.

“The Space Force is undergoing significant changes,” the strategy states. “Establishing hybrid space architectures will require stronger partnerships with commercial and related parties. These architectures will integrate DoD, commercial and allied space systems, and will result in more resilient, redundant It provides combat-ready functionality.”

related

