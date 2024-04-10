Delivery Navigator now generally available for certified Google Cloud partners





Navigating the complexities of cloud migration and transformation is like exploring uncharted territory. Many companies, like yours, face challenges that shift focus from their core purpose to the complexity of accessing cutting-edge tools and methodologies. But what if there was a way to simplify this journey and allow you to focus on what really matters?

That's why we're announcing the general availability of Google Cloud Consulting Delivery Navigator to all certified service partners. Delivery Navigator revolutionizes the way cloud projects are delivered, serving as a comprehensive platform that provides architecture and design guidance for Google Cloud solutions. Additionally, we provide detailed, practical implementation instructions for specialized areas such as AI Foundations and Healthcare Data Engines. He first announced his Delivery Navigator at Google Cloud Next 23 as a way to collaboratively create consistent, reproducible, agile, and high-quality experiences for customers. And now, based on our experience running thousands of cloud projects, we're ready and excited to bring this library of transformation techniques and much more to the rest of our partner ecosystem.

Check out this clip to learn how Deliver Navigator helped optimize your Google Cloud Consulting business and what it can do for your organization.

Build a new cloud methodology community, one partner at a time

Combining Google technology and implementation methodologies, Delivery Navigator started as an internal platform designed to help Google Cloud Consulting customers transform, create, and innovate on Google Cloud. After giving his first private preview of the platform to the partner community last year, he is now ready to roll out his Delivery Navigator to the remaining eligible partners with at least one partner specialization.

This exciting milestone advances our vision to establish Delivery Navigator as a vibrant cloud delivery methodology community with rigorous privacy and security controls that includes our partners and ultimately our customers. . We see this platform as a differentiated opportunity to collaborate and drive continued value together.

Enabling practitioners to focus on driving value and innovation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/consulting/delivery-navigator-now-ga-for-qualified-google-cloud-partners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos