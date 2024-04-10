America needs new space technology or we'll lose, Space Force chief says





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States must harness new technological capabilities if it wants to avoid losing conflicts with future adversaries, the head of the U.S. Space Command warned.

Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, the U.S. Space Force's chief of space operations, spoke Wednesday (April 10) at the Space Foundation's annual space symposium here in Colorado Springs, highlighting the need for the Space Force to work together. emphasized. Commercial industry rapidly develops and commercializes new space-based capabilities.

The best and fastest way to do that is to strengthen relationships with the service and commercial industries, Saltzman said. “For us to outperform our competitors, the Space Force must harness the benefits of technological innovation and new capabilities. Otherwise, the Space Force will lose, the Joint Force will lose, and the United States will lose.”

Saltzman said the need for rapid innovation in space is heightened by the fact that the United States is entering a new era of “great power competition” with major potential adversaries Russia and China. He cited Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine to emphasize the reason. Nations need to strengthen their presence in space.

“As Russia has reminded us, war can return quickly and unexpectedly,” Saltzman said in his speech, adding, “To counter Russia's efforts in Ukraine, “Cooperation between leaders and allies has proven particularly effective,” he added.

But this cooperation is not new. “Throughout our nation's history, military success has depended on support from commercial industry,” Saltzman said.

The director of space operations cited examples of the U.S. Navy partnering with the coal industry during the Spanish-American War, and more recently, the U.S. Air Force partnering with private satellite operators Inmarsat and Intelsat to expand military communications bandwidth. I mentioned it.

Using these historical examples, Saltzman said the Space Force is looking to the future and modernizing its capabilities by expanding and strengthening commercial partnerships.

Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Command, testifies during a House Armed Services Committee hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building on the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on September 28, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong)

As part of its efforts to modernize the Space Force's capabilities, the service today (April 10) announced a new commercial space strategy to strengthen collaboration with industry partners to advance America's competitive advantage in space. Published a document.

Saltzman described the document as a tool that “strengthens interoperability between government commercial solutions without inhibiting the innovation, speed, and scale of the commercial sector.”

This document outlines four main initiatives: Operational and technical integration. crisis management; and securing the future. With these, Lt. Gen. Sean Bratton, deputy chief of space operations, strategy, plans, and programs, said the service will “develop more resilient and combat-capable architectures while delivering more power, faster.” “This will allow us to deploy more at a lower cost.” , and requirements are stated in the statement announcing this document.

Even with this new strategy in mind, modernizing the Space Force's technological capabilities will remain a challenge due to the nature of military funding, which depends on the whims of Congress and politics. Additionally, Saltzman said, “As everyone understands, there is never enough money in circulation.”

In a separate speech at the space symposium preceding Saltzman, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall highlighted the Air Force's frustration with the budget process and the delays it can cause in the development and acquisition of new technology.

“For the past 15 years, we have operated under a continuing resolution, giving up one-third of our available time for five years while we waited for new funding and approvals,” Kendall said. he said. “It's hard to win a race when you give your opponent such an advantage.”

“The whole system is holding us back,” Kendall added.

