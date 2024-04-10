Introducing the MBA Class of 2025: Annette Quenell, Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business





“A kind, passionate, and empathetic leader who has a habit of challenging the status quo.”

Birthplace: Lima, Peru

Fun fact about myself: My hobby is trying new things. From trying different sports, food and music to traveling to new countries. This has allowed me to have a variety of great experiences and meet wonderful and diverse people.

Faculty and major: Faculty of Law, University of Lima

Latest Employer and Title: Miranda & Amado Abogados, Litigation Attorney

What has been your favorite thing about Atlanta so far? What made it such a great place to earn your MBA?

I've lived in Atlanta for four years and love the city. When I moved here from Peru, I missed the ocean at first, but instead of surfing in the Pacific Ocean, I replaced it with paddleboarding on the Chattahoochee River. Atlanta is a great place to earn an MBA: beautiful trails through the woods, music and cultural festivals, restaurants offering cuisine from around the world, great weather, and most importantly, kind people. is that it has all the best that has to offer. .

Classmates and location aside, what was the key part of Scherer MBA programming that led you to choose this business school, and why was it so important to you?

I decided to pursue an MBA because I wanted to transition my career from being a litigation lawyer to the field of strategy and innovation. When researching programs focused on innovation, Scherer said one of the best programs focused on his three innovations: Product and Service Innovation, Strategy and Innovation, and TI:GER. . But what really sets Scherer apart for me is the great work that Jones, his MBA career, and his center are doing. I knew it wouldn't be easy to pivot from a different path, but having a dedicated career coach who was always available and willing to help was key to making this transition a success. The Jones MBA Career Center not only provides career coaching, but also advice and guidance, which has been more helpful than I could have imagined in preparing for a successful job search.

What course, club, or activity have you enjoyed the most at Georgia Tech so far?

My favorite activity this semester was the Ropes Course Challenge as part of the CHARGE Leadership Program. This is a leadership development activity that takes place on Georgia Tech's campus. The challenge is to pass a high obstacle course as a team with other her MBA students. I have a fear of heights, so this activity itself was quite challenging, but it helped me recognize and value the soft skills and strengths I have developed over the years as a litigation lawyer. I can make decisions under pressure, remain calm in adversity, and bring calm to others. Even during my scariest moments during the course, I was able to stop, look around, and enjoy the amazing views of the Atlanta skyline from the course.

Describe your biggest accomplishment in your career to date:

As a litigation lawyer, I have created a platform that captures data from legal proceedings and performs data analysis on litigation data. I came up with this idea in 2020 but didn't have the technical knowledge, so I taught myself how to create a database and analyze data using Power BI. Then I led a team to build it. With this tool in place, lawyers will be able to input case data and perform analysis to predict case duration and outcome, and partners will be able to make decisions based on data such as resource allocation and time usage per case. You can now make decisions and provide interactive dashboards to your clients. Create reports instead of traditional written reports. But the biggest accomplishment was convincing the firm's partners that this idea was worth pursuing and educating all the lawyers on the team on how to track cases, given the benefits that data-based decision-making brings. It was about convincing them to change. We can provide them. This platform has forever changed the way a litigator at our firm works, reducing the mechanical work she does by 90%.

Describe your biggest accomplishment as an MBA student thus far:

My biggest accomplishment as an MBA student was being able to successfully balance social life, recruitment, and coursework. I was recognized as the social butterfly of the program. I'm very happy with the meaningful connections I've made so far, and I've learned a lot in the core classes.

What is your favorite memory from your MBA so far?

Honestly, the MBA has been a collection of highlights so far. But the one thing they have in common is the wonderful people I've met here at Scherer. They make something as simple as just hanging out in the Grad Commons (an MBA-only space) the best part of their day. Other highlights include going to Six Flags together, enjoying karaoke nights, Scheller Vienna (Scheller's Halloween Party), learning Bollywood dance, performing with students from all over the world at Diwali, and learning about traditions. Georgia Tech tailgates, football games, and more. . Let's go to the jacket!

What advice would you give potential applicants to help them gain admission to the Georgia Tech Sherrards MBA program?

Our admissions team does a great job of creating cohorts so that everyone who comes to Scheller belongs at Scheller. My advice is to be yourself and try to figure out if Scheller is the right place for you. When I was thinking about coming to Scheller, I met some current students and members of the admissions team, and I felt at home, so I joined Scheller.

