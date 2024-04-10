Google Cloud deploys Arm chips of its own design in data centers





Enlarge / Google Axion processor.

Google

Google joins the trend of custom Arm data center chips. Google Cloud, the cloud platform arm that competes with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, is following in those companies' footsteps and rolling out its own Arm-based chip designs. Google says the new Google Axion processor is a “custom Arm-based CPU designed for data centers” and offers “industry-leading performance and energy efficiency.”

Google has been developing custom data center accelerators for things like AI and video transcoding, but this is the first time the company will manufacture CPUs. Google says it delivers “50% more performance and up to 60% more energy efficiency than comparable current-generation x86-based instances.”

Google's “Axion” chips are based on Arm Neoverse V2 CPUs, so these companies can create “custom” chips to use Arm-provided chips, similar to the ARM chips found in mobile devices. Many blueprints are closely followed. Google says it includes a custom microcontroller called Titanium that handles networking, security, and storage I/O.

Since this is Google Cloud, you don't need to buy anything with an “Axion” chip. You can pay for cloud processing that uses the new CPUs, and Google lists services that will use the new chips, including “Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Dataproc, Dataflow, Cloud Batch, and more.” Some of these services charge based on “vCPU” usage, so faster CPUs could theoretically lead to lower prices, but Google discussed this in the post. Not detailed. Within Google, we will soon be migrating BigTable, Spanner, BigQuery, Blobstore, Pub/Sub, Google Earth Engine, and YouTube advertising platforms from our current Arm servers to this new custom server.

It's a little strange to promote new cloud infrastructure CPUs when the whole point of services like AWS and Google Cloud is to not have to worry about servers. The services you were running will continue to run, but companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft can handle all the complex hardware and network data center processing. Google says Axion VM will be available as a “preview” in the “coming months” and cloud customers can sign up to access it.

