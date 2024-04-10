Introducing the MBA Class of 2025: Stephen Leonidas Chrysosferidis, Scheller College of Business, Georgia Tech





“My spirit animal is the Energizer Bunny.”

Birthplace: Swainsboro, Georgia

Fun facts about myself: I have more tattoos than I have and have jumped out of more planes than I have landed.

Faculty and major:

Georgia Southern University, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Auburn University, Master of Science in Financial Science

Recent Employer and Position: Most recently, I worked as a Vice President at an asset management company called NovaPoint Group. Prior to that, he served several years in the U.S. Army Special Operations as a Special Forces Medic.

What has been your favorite thing about Atlanta so far? What made it such a great place to earn your MBA?

So far, my favorite part about Atlanta is its diversity, offering countless options for an amazing variety of cuisines. This has to do with the fact that my favorite part of the MBA is the interesting and diverse group of people I call my classmates.

Classmates and location aside, what was the key part of Scherer MBA programming that led you to choose this business school, and why was it so important to you?

Georgia Tech has a Technology Innovation: Generating Economic Results (TI:GER) program, which is a great opportunity to integrate into multiple technology startup ecosystems. This is important to me because I have an entrepreneurial spirit and being exposed to these ecosystems is interesting and growth-oriented.

What course, club, or activity have you enjoyed the most at Georgia Tech so far?

My favorite activity so far was the shotgun shooting event, where about 20 MBA students were able to have fun and relax while learning sporting clays shooting in a safe and positive environment.

Describe your biggest accomplishment in your career to date:

I consider one of my greatest accomplishments to be serving as a Special Forces Medic in the United States Army Special Forces Regiment. It was a surreal and life-changing opportunity to serve this country as part of a highly accomplished and talented team.

Describe your biggest accomplishment as an MBA student thus far:

My biggest accomplishment with the MBA so far has been serving as a Veterans Representative and MBA Ambassador, and I have already been able to share my experience with candidates and show them what the MBA at Scheller means to them. I was able to help them think about what to do. It is especially rewarding to help recruit veterans to Scheller. Because I see firsthand how many opportunities there are outside of the military in this world. It's also really rewarding to work with other veterans to help move it forward.

What is your favorite memory from your MBA so far?

One of my best memories so far is running with one of my dogs (Gus) on the weekly Pi Mile run. He loves running with my classmates and helps us all run comfortably while building relationships with his peers.

What advice would you give potential applicants to help them gain admission to the Georgia Tech Sherrards MBA program?

The advice I would give to potential applicants is to contact a Georgia Tech MBA Ambassador. The MBA program community is passionate about finding the best candidates and is willing to help in any way possible. Any shots you don't take, you'll miss out on, so please let me know.

Don't miss the Georgia Tech Scheller MBA Class of 2025

