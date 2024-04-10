A new way to measure qubits promises ease of scalability in tiny packages





The pursuit of ever-higher qubit counts in near-term quantum computers will always require new feats of engineering.

One thorny hurdle in this race to scale up is improving the way qubits are measured. Traditionally, devices called parametric amplifiers have been used to make these measurements. However, as the name suggests, this device amplifies the weak signal picked up from the qubit for readout, which introduces unwanted noise and can cause qubit decoherence if not protected by additional large components. may cause. More importantly, as the number of qubits increases in a size-limited refrigerator, the size of the amplification chain increases and becomes technically difficult to avoid.

Introducing Aalto University's research group “Quantum Computing and Devices (QCD).'' They have extensive experience showing how thermal bolometers can be used as ultrasensitive detectors, and in an April 10 paper in Nature Electronics, they say bolometer measurements can be used to read out single-shot qubits. We have just demonstrated that it has sufficient accuracy for

New measurement method

To the chagrin of many physicists, Heisenberg's uncertainty principle prevents us from knowing precisely the position and momentum of a signal, or the voltage and current, at the same time. Therefore, it also applies to qubit measurements made using parametric voltage-current amplifiers. However, bolometric energy sensing is a fundamentally different type of measurement and serves as a means to circumvent the infamous Heisenberg rule. Because bolometers measure power, or the number of photons, there is no need to add quantum noise due to Heisenberg's uncertainty principle as with parametric amplifiers.

Unlike amplifiers, bolometers very subtly sense the microwave photons emitted by the qubit through a minimally invasive detection interface. This form factor is approximately 100 times smaller than its amplifier counterpart, making it very attractive as a measurement device.

“When thinking about the future of quantum supremacy, it is easy to imagine that high qubit counts in the thousands or even millions may become commonplace. Careful evaluation of the footprint is imperative. We showed in a paper in Nature Electronics that our nanobolometer can be seriously considered as a replacement for traditional amplifiers. Our first experiments Now we know that these bolometers are accurate enough for single-shot readouts, have no additional quantum noise, and consume 10,000 times less power than a typical amplifier. All this in a small bolometer. “The temperature-sensitive part of the microorganism can be contained within a single bacterium,” says Aalto University professor Mikko Mottonen, who leads the QCD research group.

Single-shot fidelity is a key metric that physicists use to determine how accurately a device can detect the state of a qubit in a single measurement, rather than an average of multiple measurements. For the QCD group experiments, we were able to obtain a single-shot fidelity of 61.8% with a readout period of approximately 14 microseconds. After correcting for the energy relaxation time of the qubit, the fidelity jumps to 92.7%.

“With some minor modifications, we expect the bolometer to approach the desired 99.9% single-shot fidelity in 200 nanoseconds.” For example, the bolometer material could be replaced from metal with graphene. Graphene has a low heat capacity, allowing very small changes in energy to be detected quickly. And by removing other unnecessary components between the bolometer and the chip itself, we can not only further improve readout fidelity, but also make scaling up to higher qubit counts more feasible. A small and simple measuring device can be realized. '' said András Gniho, lead author of the paper and a postdoctoral researcher in the QCD group.

Before demonstrating the high single-shot readout fidelity of bolometers in their latest paper, the QCD research group first demonstrated in 2019 that bolometers can be used for ultra-sensitive real-time microwave measurements. They then published a paper in Nature in his 2020 showing that: How a bolometer made from graphene can reduce readout times to sub-microseconds.

The research was conducted at the Finnish Research Council Quantum Technology Center of Excellence (QTF) using the OtaNano research infrastructure, in collaboration with Finland's VTT Technology Research Center and IQM Quantum Computer. The project was primarily funded by the European Research Council's Advanced Grant ConceptQ and the Future Makers Program of the Jane & Aatos Erkko Foundation and the Technology Industries of Finland Centennial Foundation.

