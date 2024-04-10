Three key challenges for healthcare CISOs





Cybersecurity continues to evolve and adapt, but it can be troublesome in healthcare environments, especially as the number of cyber-attacks against hospitals (often targeting sensitive patient or financial data) has skyrocketed. This may cause problems.

With the increase in connected devices used in healthcare facilities around the world, hospitals are now in an increasingly vulnerable position. The recent ransomware attack on Change Healthcare highlighted the vulnerabilities that exist within the industry (and its supply chain) and the broader impact that poor security can have on hospital operations.

This makes the already important position of chief information security officer (CISO) even more difficult in the healthcare field. There are currently three key challenges that healthcare CISOs must address.

1. Always keep up with the latest healthcare technology

Essentially, healthcare organizations must balance innovation and progress while prioritizing patient safety. Innovation is essential to reduce the burden on nurses and doctors and provide the highest quality care in an increasingly complex economic climate. The pace of change is accelerating as a new generation of tech-native physicians seeks out wearables, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, advanced imaging equipment, and more.

However, adopting new technology requires architectural scrutiny, contract review, and significant time and resources. The process of managing the technology lifecycle is an uphill battle for any organization's CISO, especially as complex new technologies emerge. Innovative technology adoption must occur alongside an “always-on” system of maintenance, upgrades, and patching, and CISO workloads are at an all-time high.

Fortunately, CISOs have ways to streamline existing processes without disrupting the flow of technology upgrades, including preparing contract templates, setting clear expectations, and improving project resourcing and portfolio management. Information technology (IT) and information security teams should also be included in the technology planning process. These teams can provide valuable advice to hospital leaders. This can make or break the success of new technology implementation.

2. Make effective IT investments that demonstrate value

CISOs and senior executives must consider IT investments as strategic business assets that generate innovation, foster collaboration, and introduce scalability. At a time when hospital staff are experiencing record levels of burnout across the industry, implementing the latest technology can reduce costs and ease the workload of healthcare providers. Investments that eliminate tedious manual processes, reduce safety risks, reduce diagnostic times, and streamline revenue cycles provide the most tangible value to your organization. Healthcare facilities should also explore ways to minimize clinician “pajama time,” or after-hours administrative duties, to reduce burnout and ease the burden of the ongoing physician shortage. .

While some technologies are widely welcomed, not all IT investments provide equal benefits to organizations. Healthcare organizations have low profit margins, and although the value of investing in cybersecurity is clear, CISOs often face an uphill battle when communicating the return on investment of risk reduction strategies. CISOs can address hesitancy by quantifying the potential impact of their cyber risk reduction efforts. For example, when communicating the value of a proposed new IT investment, a CISO may use the Information Risk Factor Analysis (FAIR) model or evaluate the value of each hour of downtime avoided compared to the average daily revenue. You can also make an estimate.

Anticipating employee needs, continuously communicating with other stakeholders, and tying technical risks to business outcomes ensures that security measures and IT investments align with facility needs and expectations. This is the key to making it happen.

3. Promote cybersecurity practices across the hospital

Some of the most onerous elements of the information security role include communicating the importance of security protocols to staff and connecting technical risks to real-world consequences. With clinical staff dealing with an influx of complex patient requests and tasks every day, CISOs can ensure they have enough security information to be effective without adding additional burden and reinforce best practices over time. need to continue.

CISOs can effectively share cybersecurity information through organization-wide forums such as leadership meetings, town halls, and committees. Through these forums, information security teams can provide updates and develop outreach programs to educate employees on the latest security enhancements and requirements. Hospital leaders sharing cybersecurity information can also help emphasize the importance of these practices.

Healthcare CISOs must take on the role of an advocate in educating IT teams and broader hospital staff about the importance of existing and new security measures. By providing access to information security and IT teams for staff with questions, you can maintain or strengthen security processes throughout your hospital. It is also important for these teams to be able to provide clinical staff with a rationale for seemingly tedious administrative and technical controls to avoid internal resistance and ensure smooth implementation.

The changing role of security

Healthcare organizations face numerous cybersecurity challenges as security and IT teams continually work to keep data and systems secure against evolving cyber threats. The need to address these challenges is critical as cyber-attacks on hospitals grow in scale and complexity. Fortunately, there are several steps CISOs and cybersecurity professionals can take to stay ahead of looming digital threats in healthcare. Streamlining technology adoption, integrating team and hospital leadership in making purchasing decisions, and finding new ways to share cybersecurity information will help CISOs make their organizations and the broader healthcare industry more secure. It will help guide you to the place.

Photo: Anya Berkut, Getty Images

