Adelanto and Vanderbilt Law School Partner to Accelerate AI Legal Innovation to Help Law Firms and Future Lawyers





Leading legal tech company and Tech Forward Law School partner to deepen understanding of the potential of AI and its application to legal practice

ATLANTA, April 10, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adelanto, the world's leading provider of legal business management solutions, announced a new partnership with Vanderbilt Law School. It aims to raise awareness about artificial intelligence and benefit law students on both sides. And a law firm. AI is a top priority for both organizations, with Aderants heavily deploying AI tools like MADDI to enhance legal practice management and Vanderbilt Laws exploring how AI intersects with the delivery of legal services. This is evidenced by the recent creation of the Vanderbilt AI Law Lab (VAILL) to investigate whether access to justice.

The collaboration between Adelanto and Vanderbilt Law School began this week when Adelanto CTO Andy Hoyt, a veteran technologist and visionary, spoke to Vanderbilt Law School students associated with VAILL. Andy's presentation focused on how Aderant is revolutionizing the legal industry with his AI solutions to enhance legal businesses.

Andy said: “Vanderbilt Law School has established a global reputation for legal innovation, and their VAILL initiative is very exciting to us at Aderant. “We play a key role in absorbing and adopting innovative approaches to law.” Delving into the challenges facing modern law firms, we explore how cutting-edge AI technology is impacting legal practice, financial management, billing, and more. I'm really looking forward to showing you how you can solve any given problem. ”

Similarly, Adelanto will present VAILL co-director Mark Williams (along with co-director Caitlin “Kat” Moon) at the company's 2024 Global Momentum conference in Nashville, May 6-9. Co-founder) will be featured as a speaker. Momentum has a strong agenda focused on AI and cloud transformation for law firms. Mark, who is also a law instructor and law librarian at Vanderbilt, will leverage his unique perspective on his law student-led AI experiments to enrich the continuing education of Adelanto's clients at Momentum. It will be.

story continues

Mark said, “Vanderbilt Law School and VAILL are committed to helping students better understand the potential of AI in legal service delivery and access to justice. We are very much looking forward to working with Aderant, a legal tech leader with whom we share the same vision.” For innovation across AI and legal technology, we have been working for years to break down silos and foster cross-pollination of ideas between law schools, law firms, and legal technology providers. We look forward to finding new ways to expand this collaboration with Aderant to benefit our students. ”

For more information about Aderant and Global Momentum, please visit https://www.aderant.com/events/aderant-global-momentum/.

For more information about Vanderbilt Law School and VAILL, please visit https://law.vanderbilt.edu/vanderbilt-ai-law-lab/.

About Adelanto

Adelanto is dedicated to helping law firms run better businesses. As a leading global provider of business management and legal practice solutions, the world's best companies trust Aderant to advance their businesses and foster innovation. At Adelanto, “A” is more than just a letter. This describes how we achieve our fundamental purpose of serving you. Adelanto operates as a division of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), a member of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with several offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. -Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email [email protected] or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Vanderbilt Law School and VAILL

Nashville-based Vanderbilt Law School (https://law.vanderbilt.edu/) is known for offering a rigorous academic program in a collegial and collaborative atmosphere, and is a school of superior quality. It attracts law students and faculty who seek the first-class academic institutions that it offers. of life. The mission of her VAILL (https://law.vanderbilt.edu/vanderbilt-ai-law-lab/), located within the school's Program on Law and Innovation (PoLI), is to leverage AI to improve legal services and knowledge. is to expand access to. Improve the delivery of legal services. Its objectives include training students to navigate AI-driven environments, pioneering the ethical application of technology, and building partnerships between academia, industry, and the legal community to bring projects to fruition. .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410310832/en/

contact address

Media: Christy Burke, Burke & Company PRPH: 917-623-5096 Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/aderant-vanderbilt-law-school-forge-130100892.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos