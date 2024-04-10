How NHL Dashboard Success Leads to Advertising Innovation





In the latest SBJ Live, GameChanger President Sameer Ahuja, 2023 SBJ Technology Executive, made the important point that investing in youth sports drives innovation, and innovation means accessibility . That's important to me, especially as a father of a child who is about to take up the sport.

Simon Green steps into the CEO role shortly after Supponor was named one of SBJ's 10 Most Innovative Sports Technology Companies last December. The longtime broadcast industry executive joined the company as COO this time last year, stepping up after his predecessor, James Gambrell, moved to non-executive investor and director role. .

Supponor specializes in virtual advertising on air through its flagship product Air, allowing localized ads to be placed on international feeds based on viewer location. Founded in 2000, Sponsor has built success in Europe through partnerships with a variety of top leagues, including France's Ligue 1, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A, Spain's La Liga, and from 2022, the NHL. We work together to support the league. Created a digitally enhanced dashboard, and in May 2023 he was awarded SBJ's Sports Breakthrough of the Year.

Green's move gave us the opportunity to talk with him about the path to sponsorship, the future of technology companies, and the keys to successful partnerships.

On what drew him to the sponsorship: “It's certainly not the sport. Sports is something that's been going on for almost my entire career. All my friends and family are very interested in what's going on in the sports world. I think I must be a genius when it comes to understanding people, statistics, etc. It's not a draw. It's ultimately the people that draw you to a place, and the organization's It's the interest in the activity. … And when you're shown the technology that we're offering here and what it actually does, it piques the interest in you and the technology that's being presented. You will be fascinated by the possibilities.”

On the biggest challenges of the CEO role: “The structural setup of Sponsor is that our headquarters are in London. We have a development team in Helsinki. We have a large operations team in Toronto. We have a strategist in New York. We have a commercial lead in Milan. We have commercial people based in Barcelona and Cologne. We have a relationship with an organization called AMC in Sydney. and they effectively do what we do, using our products and brands to drive sponsored business in Australia and New Zealand. When I arrived as COO, my role was to align elements of the business so that they were better aligned in the same direction. Okay. And it's not easy to do that when you have individual divisions based in different parts of the world. And they have very smart operational reasons to We're regionally based. But managing teams in different time zones and cultures is difficult. …That's the biggest challenge. And it's just as much for me as a CEO as it is for a COO. It's the same challenge for us.”

On the sponsor's priorities: “Growth is really about three things: constantly improving Air, which we believe is a world-leading virtual technology and a technology. Our second priority is to build a portfolio of related products around Air. has a broader product called The Hub that the Air fits into and can offer other services based on LED advertising etc. It also can be very helpful for customers to better run their revenue-generating businesses. We also provide all kinds of analytics and information that you can think of. And the third aspect is obviously growing our customer base.”

On the company's partnership with the NHL: “We work very closely with the NHL. A lot of what we were able to develop was done jointly with the NHL. They are shareholders in this business. They are able to partner with us in discussions around innovation and more, allowing us to build The Hub and ensure that the air in the world of hockey is as good as it can be. I think this is a partnership that this business should be very proud of.”

On the key to a successful partnership: “Listen. It's simple, right? Because a partnership with the NHL could be a completely different partnership than a potential partnership with MLB. We need to listen to not only MLB, but also teams and their potential sponsors and advertisers, to understand what is required when adopting the types of technology we can provide. In any relationship, whether it's a personal partnership or relationship, or a business or commercial one, the important thing is to listen. Simple.”

Welcome to the first of a new feature called SBJ Tech Funding Round(up).

At the end of every fiscal quarter, I look back at funding rounds by sports technology startups, from those we regularly cover on SBJ Tech to new entrants. We'll show you the underlying trends we're watching and which investment companies were particularly active over a three-month period.

Let's begin. The breakdown for Q1 2024 is as follows:

What about the big harvest?Make the fan experience more playable

Nearly a third of investments this quarter brought gamified elements to fans' consumption of their favorite sports.

VR sports gaming company StatusPro has raised $20 million in investment led by Google Ventures. StatusPro, which introduced NFL Pro Era II late last year, was an SBA: Tech award finalist for Best in Extended Reality. That funding announcement coincided with StatusPro being selected as one of his five companies in the Disney Accelerator class of 2024 a few weeks later.

In the gambling sector, Splash raised $14.1 million in what is known as the Series A2 funding round. The company achieved success in 2023 by rolling out a peer-to-peer competitive sports gaming platform called Splash Sports. In similar areas, sports e-commerce betting platform Winible received his $6 million in new funding, and Basketball Forever received his $4 million after the game debuted in North America around the NBA All-Star Game. did.

WIT, a digital activation company that helps teams collect fan data through gamified experiences, has secured an investment ranging from $5 million to $15 million as part of McCarthy Capital's new growth strategy.

See the story below for all other funding rounds in Q1 (listed in chronological order).

Want your funding round to be on our radar? Send us a note.

OnBalance, a startup that provides a mental health management platform for sports teams, has entered into its first official partnership with Miami's athletics department. The news follows a pilot in Alabama last year. SBJ's Brett McCormick looks at what's being done to convert existing facilities to sustainable power and build new ones.

