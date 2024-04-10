How Canadian companies are reinventing commercial fishing





Open this photo in gallery:

Mark d'Entremont and Angie Green from Kutch, pictured at the harbor in Yarmouth, New South Wales, are helping reinvent trawling to improve sustainability and cost.Chelsea Beliveau

Mark d'Entremont, a fourth-generation fisherman from Yarmouth, New South Wales, saw the sun set on the traditional trawling that his family had made a living from.

The centuries-old method of fishing, in which ships drag large conical nets held open by one-ton steel doors (often in contact with the ocean floor), has led to a decline in fishing grounds and limited catch quotas. Costs were becoming higher due to increased restrictions, environmental monitoring and soaring fuel prices.

Not only do they need to change to accommodate new policies, d'Entremont says, but they also need to improve their operations by reducing costs, fuel consumption, gear repairs and bycatch. We had to come up with another way to fish.

So he launched Katchi, a fishing technology startup. The company has developed a precision fishing system that eliminates the door on trawl nets and instead uses a computer-controlled winch to dynamically raise and lower the net above the water column to capture target fish without touching the seabed. did. Meanwhile, unmanned vessels on the surface scout for fish and transmit hydroacoustic data to boats. It is an economically and environmentally sustainable trawling method.

Katchi CFO Angie Greene says the company has completed three separate sea trials. We were excited because it all proved the concept that this net system would work.

Funded by Canada's Ocean Supercluster, an industry-led marine innovation ecosystem, Kutch joins a small group of innovators exploring ways to reinvent fishing by bringing modernity to a traditional industry. Be part of a group.

More whale-friendly lobster traps

Seafood is one of Canada's largest single food exports. In 2023, Canada exported $7.6 billion worth of seafood products to 115 countries, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

Located on the Yarmouth coast in Bedford, New South Wales, Ashore Innovations addresses issues of efficiency and sustainability in the lobster and crab fishing industry. The technology company has designed ropeless traps to reduce entrapment of marine animals.

Co-founder Aaron Stephenson came up with the idea in 2017, a devastating year for whale hunting. He says 17 North Atlantic right whales died that year. Joe Howlett, a volunteer disentangler with the Campobello Whale Rescue Team in New Brunswick, also died that year while trying to disentangle a whale.

Traditionally, submarine traps are connected to buoys on the surface by ropes that span the water column and are often left in place for days to weeks. Whales that hit the buoy line can become startled and roll, becoming entangled.

Ashored has created a two-pronged system to get around this problem: Modular Ocean Based Instrument (MOBI) and Automated Tracking and Location Aggregation System (ATLAS), says co-founder of the company with Ross Arsenault. Stevenson explains.

The MOBI has a fishing line wrapped around the ocean floor until the fishermen return to retrieve their gear. This is acoustically triggered from the vessel and allows the entire system and cage to be sent to the surface for re-feeding. ATLAS is a suite of software and hardware that can report all kinds of useful data, including the direction of a trap and the date and time it was last seen, alleviating the problem of undersea ghost devices.

Stevenson says this will allow him to delve deeper into a data-driven approach to fishing.

Real-time fisheries monitoring

On Canada's West Coast, Vancouver-based technology startup OnDeck Fisheries AI is tackling a different challenge: fisheries monitoring. Currently, DFO provides surveillance by compliance officers on boats or through camera footage.

Boats go out for weeks or even months at a time and return with hundreds or thousands of hours of video footage stored on hard drives sent to some office. A human sits in front of a computer and manually counts all the video footage. Alexander Dungate, who co-founded OnDeck Fisheries AI with Sepand Dyanatkar, says of the fish caught:

Long delays in reviewing footage almost defeats the purpose of capturing footage, Dungate says. It's a bit too late to make any impactful administrative or enforcement decisions. A 2023 audit by Canada's Environment and Sustainable Development Commissioner found that DFO was not collecting reliable and timely information and was at risk of over-exploitation of commercial resources.

Open this photo in gallery:

OnDeck Fisheries AI-powered software can identify catches without the need for a human observer.

OnDesk Fisheries AI-powered software uses computer vision technology to track fish biomass and species without the need for human observers, allowing you to count and identify catches at sea in real time. Masu. The startup has several pilots running and has just begun a trial with his five First Nations on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

[It will] He says they will now have access to timely and accurate fisheries management information that was previously unavailable.

Like Katchi and Ashored, OnDeck Fisheries AI is committed to innovating by building on what already exists. As Katsis Angie Green points out, this is essential in the fisheries technology space, and while Canada may be a leader in fisheries innovation, it remains a lonely field.

Green, who grew up in a fishing family, says there aren't many companies looking to innovate in the fishing industry. I don't know why that is. Maybe people in our industry are just hard workers, keeping their heads down and fishing.

While that may be true, d'Entremont believes change needs to come from within the industry itself.

We need to empower people in the industry to innovate, he says. They know the problem because they live it every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-how-canadian-companies-are-reinventing-commercial-fishing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos