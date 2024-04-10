Gerry Sinclair resigns as BCs Innovation Commissioner





The outgoing commissioner will take on an innovation role at Vancouver International Airport.

Gerry Sinclair has resigned as British Columbia's Innovation Commissioner, BetaKit has learned.

Sinclair's departure is effective April 1, according to an email announcing his resignation obtained by BetaKit. An email sent March 28 by Tim Lesiuk, assistant secretary-general of B.C.'s Department of Sustainable Economy, said Sinclair is leaving to take a position as vice president of innovation and chief information officer at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). It was recorded what had happened.

Leciuks' email said that Gerri has been a long-time champion of technology and innovation in British Columbia and has worked to foster innovation across all sectors in the province.

The commissioner's purpose is to serve as “BC's champion” of technology and innovation.

In a statement sent to BetaKit, British Columbia's Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Brenda Bailey, thanked Sinclair for its years of service and thanked Sinclair for supporting YVR's efforts to become the first net-zero airport. He said he was happy to know that they would support him.

The minister said in a statement that the next steps for the post of director-general are still being determined and, at this time, the ministry is ensuring that ongoing work continues.

BetaKit has reached out to Sinclair for comment.

Mr Sinclair has held the role of Innovation Commissioner since July 2020, replacing Alan Winter, whose term ended earlier that year.

Prior to his tenure, Mr. Sinclair was a Managing Director in the Vancouver branch of Kensington Capital Partners, where he led the $100 million BC Technology Fund. She has previously held leadership roles at Microsoft, Vancity, and the Vancouver Digital Media Center. Sinclair also founded several organizations prior to her tenure, including Simon Fraser University's Excite Her Lab and her NCompass Labs, which she acquired by Microsoft in 2001.

The position of Innovation Commissioner was created by the province in 2018 and reports to British Columbia's Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, and is currently held by Brenda Bailey. The provincial government says the commissioner's purpose is to serve as B.C.'s champion for technology and innovation.

Former Commissioner Winters' tenure was primarily focused on discovering opportunities within the ecosystem through research and stakeholder engagement.

Mr Sinclair's term was focused on implementing the strategy outlined in Mr Winter's report to increase government support for the technology industry. The report recommended the government create innovation hubs and clusters for emerging technologies, make better use of federal funding, and promote the development and protection of intellectual property.

Bailey said Geri was a champion of technology and innovation in B.C., with deep experience in information technology, investment capital and digital media technology. She was committed to fostering innovation across all sectors in our province and was a passionate supporter of emerging technologies in BC.

Since Sinclairs' appointment, there have been several notable developments in BC's technology sector. In 2021, the Government of British Columbia announced the $500 million InBC Fund, aimed at attracting and retaining high-growth businesses, talent and jobs in the province.

The federal government also established British Columbia's specialized regional development agency, Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan). The agency supports B.C.-based technology companies, including the Innovate BCs Integrated Marketplace initiative, which aims to help B.C.-based technology companies develop and operate new technologies that address business challenges and advance climate change goals. has invested in several technology initiatives.

Leciux's email said Sinclair began his role amid the uncertainty of the pandemic and has since played a pivotal role in advancing several programs, including the Integrated Marketplace Program. It is written.

i want to thank [Sinclair] We would like to thank her for her hard work and perseverance in supporting the work we all do over the past four years, her expertise and passion for technology and innovation, and her commitment to growing British Columbia's economy; I would like to share how much I appreciated her dedication to serving the community. People of BC, the email reads:

