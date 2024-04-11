Google's AI photo editing tool is expanding to more phones





Google is making AI photo editing available to more people. Starting May 15th, almost all Google Photos users will have access to features that were previously limited to his Pixel owners and his Google One subscribers. It's a nifty upgrade for anyone who's tired of Photos prompting you to upgrade to access more editing tools (that's me).

Magic Editor is Google's generative AI photo editing tool that debuted as one of the key AI features on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. This kind of feature is usually limited to new Pixels for six months after launch, but Google brought it to previous Pixel smartphones on schedule.

But that's not all. Google Photos users with Android or iOS devices that meet the minimum requirements can use it without signing up for Google One, but are limited to 10 saved edits per month. However, Pixel owners and paid subscribers have unlimited usage.

Original (left) and after Magic Editor (right). The results can be frighteningly good.

Older features like Photo Blur and Magic Eraser, which were previously only available to Pixel owners and some Google One subscribers, will now be available for free to all Photos users. Google's Photos community site has a full list of these features, including portrait mode blur and editing lighting effects (useful, but not cutting-edge, for better or worse). Other generative AI features launched on the Pixel 8 series, such as Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser, remain exclusive to the latest he Pixel, at least for now.

If you're ready to dive into the future of AI-powered photo editing and use Magic Editor, you'll need a device with at least a 64-bit chip, 4 GB of RAM, and iOS 15 or Android 8.0. In any case, since AI works off-device, these are pretty generous requirements, and if you're still using an iPhone 5 for some reason, not being able to use Magic Editor is probably not your biggest concern.

