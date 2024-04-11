A new wave of development further transforms the West Bund





Ti Gon

Representatives of the Xuhui Riverside Joint Construction and Joint Governance Alliance jointly launched a tourist route around the West Bund on Tuesday.

This year, a number of new commercial and cultural projects will further transform Xuhui's West Bund waterfront, including the opening of the West Bund Dream Center, along with an exhibition center and grand theater.

A new phase of urban renewal and innovation projects is planned for the riparian area along the Huangpu River, with construction on 900,000 square meters of new facilities, the equivalent of about 126 soccer fields, set to begin this year.

The plan was unveiled at the 2024 first general meeting of the Xuhui Riverside Joint Construction and Joint Governance Alliance held on Tuesday.

Among the highlights, the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center brings together around 60 leading companies and more than 400 top experts, solidifying its position as a central figure in Shanghai's artificial intelligence development strategy.

The project will be further expanded with the goal of adding 100 high-quality large-scale model companies and creating a 100,000 square meter science and innovation district dedicated to AI technology.

Since 2020, the Xuhui Riverside region has experienced rapid development, adding more than 40,000 new jobs and more than 1,300 companies. The digital economy now accounts for more than half of the region's tax revenue.

West Bund waterfront in Xuhui.

This year, approximately 200,000 square meters of commercial and cultural projects will be launched in the West Bund, led by the West Bund Dream Center, the West Bund International Convention and Exhibition Center and the West Bund Grand Theatre.

The “Pujiang Heart'' cable car project, which aims to enrich cultural experiences along the Huangpu River, is expected to accelerate.

Upcoming events such as Shanghai Coffee Culture Week and Xuhui International Light and Film Festival, along with new commercial developments and public facilities, are expected to further enhance the area's appeal and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors. Masu.

A new “Hello, West Bank” themed route has also been released, focusing on art, industrial tourism and family activities.

The route includes a visit to the West Bund Planning Exhibition Hall on the 45th floor of Shanghai AI Tower, which introduces public open days for deeper engagement with the area's development and heritage.

West Bund waterfront in Xuhui.

