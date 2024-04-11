NSWCPD and Liberty Tech Bridge promote marine robot technology exchange with industry and academia





April 10, 2024 –

Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia District (NSWCPD) engineers will gather with defense partners, high-tech industry, and academia at the Philadelphia Naval Yard Marriott to participate in the First Shipborne Robotics Technology Exchange Conference on March 5, 2024 ( I participated in TEM).

The event, hosted by Liberty Tech Bridge with support from NavalX, provided an opportunity to bring together industry, academia and naval resources on technology solutions focused on the field of shipborne robotics. The overarching goal was to develop a cooperative agreement that would coordinate efforts and facilitate the development and transition of practical technical capabilities to Sailors and Marines.

During the conference, attendees learned more about ways to enable collaboration between NSWCPD, industry, and academia. the problem you are trying to solve. Current state. And why robotics is important for future aircraft.

In addition to NSWCPD, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Aircraft Division – Lakehurst, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NIWC) Pacific, Office of Naval Research (ONR), Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, Purdue University, Ghost Robotics, RADeCO (a Boston Dynamics distributor), and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN).

The Tech Bridge initiative was created in September 2019 by the Navy's Office of Naval Agility (NavalX) to rapidly deliver innovative capabilities to military personnel around the world. Founded in 2022, Liberty Tech Bridge is the latest addition to NavalX's Tech Bridge community and is a collaboration between local naval commands, Lakehurst Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD LKE), NSWCPD, and Naval Information Warfare Systems. It's a partnership between commands. (NIWC) Pacific Ocean.

“Working together is why we created Liberty Tech Bridge. Tech Bridge's mission is to foster strategic partnerships between the U.S. Navy, industry, academia, and regional state and local governments. and foster activities that accelerate creativity and innovation that advance the Navy's capabilities, capacity, and readiness,” said Sonam Chheda, NSWCPD engineer and Liberty Tech Bridge director.

“Our vision for the future of naval power is based on active partnerships with industry and academia. We are looking at better ways this technology can be adopted, matured and transferred to vehicles. ” she added. “NSWCPD continues to play a critical role in this collaborative partnership between many naval laboratories and organizations, including NavalX. Our success is predicated on the foundation of the expansive relationships we maintain and the It’s built on a foundation,” Chedda said.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Nathaniel Goldfarb, a robotics researcher in NAVAIR's Robotics and Intelligent Systems Engineering (RISE) Laboratory, reviewed the current state of naval robotics technology and identified gaps and constraints to which research could be applied. Did.

“Simulating a robot on a ship is a very difficult problem. There are no best practices for simulating how a robot will behave on the deck of a ship in different ocean areas,” Goldfarb said. “We want to build on those best practices,” he added.

An overview of the Navy's robotic capabilities includes programs in computational neuroscience, bio-based autonomous systems, soft robotics, mission-capable robots, and cognitive science for human autonomy teaming within the Human and Fighter Performance Division. Provided by Officer Dr. Thomas McKenna. ONR's Bioengineering Systems Division.

McKenna is responsible for developing, funding, and managing basic and applied research programs in neural computation, computational models of the cortex, computational vision, novel underwater and cross-domain vehicles, humanoid robots, and human-robot interaction. Masu. These programs will produce new computational architectures and implementations of large-scale neural systems, prototype biorobotic systems, and intelligent video surveillance technologies. His programs are currently developing robots for shipboard firefighting and maintenance, squad teammates for urban operations, and bio-based autonomous underwater vehicles. He also coordinates his ONR-wide program on the science of artificial intelligence (AI).

“We have generated approximately 75 tasks that robots can perform onboard ships, ranging from ship operations, force protection, triage, damage control, servicing, firefighting and more,” McKenna said. .

According to ONR's website, the Human Interaction with Autonomous Systems program is a cognitively intelligent system that functions as teammates with humans and enables peer-to-peer collaboration between humans, robots, intelligent agents, and autonomous systems. The aim is to create compatible intelligent autonomous systems and robots. Such systems reduce the cognitive burden associated with interfacing with intelligent autonomous systems and enable supervisory control and human training of robots and autonomous systems.

Dr Greg Trafton is Section Head of the Human and Machine Intelligence Section in NRL's Artificial Intelligence Center, working on cognitive robotics, human-robot interaction and artificial intelligence. His team works on routine onboard maintenance, tool retrieval, and robotic handover testing. He provided a series of videos of the tests.

“For some robots, getting over 'knee-knocker' obstacles is a big problem, and tool use is very difficult,” Trafton said, adding that the robots will test stability under different sea conditions. It was tested on a laboratory platform. “Some robots have done very well, some not so well. We can do better. Mobility is key. That's a big deal.” We need to have conversations with people, both at high and low levels, to bring about their trust in robots, and that's what I'm trying to do,” Trafton said.

Trafton and his team members introduced Byte, a quadrupedal robot from Boston Dynamics Spot, to Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti in her office at the Pentagon on November 30, 2023. Demonstrated.

“This demonstrated the ability of robots to work together as teammates,” Trafton said. “Robots, especially quadrupedal robots, have great potential for shipboard maintenance, but they still require a huge amount of work and research. We need to work together.”

One of these partners is the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN). NSIN is a government program office within the Secretary of Defense's Office of Research and Engineering (OSD(R&E)) that works with leading universities and the venture community to develop solutions that advance national security innovation. They operate two of his programs and portfolios of services: Talent and Venture. Together, these portfolios form a pipeline of activities and solutions that accelerate the pace of defense innovation, including robotics.

“NSIN's mission is to build a network of innovators, venture capital, and academia to deliver emerging technology solutions to the Department of Defense,” said Spencer Reynolds, NSIN's New Jersey regional director. He connects DoD mission partners with universities, early stage companies, and ecosystem enablers to solve DoD challenges and realize opportunities.

Mr. Reynolds provided an overview of the program and explained how defense innovation challenges are creating new technologies from concept to product to fighter aircraft. He discussed the challenges of how the defense budget is allocated and funded and how science and technology programs are funded.

Following the technology exchange meeting, NSWCPD, NAWCAD LKE, and Liberty Tech Bridge will begin building a marine robotics community of practice that will bring together participants from the Department of Defense, industry, and academia. Future developments include monthly virtual speakers, quarterly newsletters, and subsequent technology exchange meetings and workshops. After receiving great feedback from all participants, the team is considering holding an annual technical meetup or workshop.

NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team provides research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and operational and logistics engineering for non-nuclear machinery, ship mechanical systems, and related equipment and materials for naval surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.

