Google Maps sends patients to schools miles away from doctor visits – NBC4 Washington





A glitch in Google Maps is causing families seeking medical attention from Montgomery County Health and Human Services to be redirected to a school miles away, causing them to miss their appointments.

The Department of Health and Human Services' address is 1401 Rockville Pike in Rockville, but the Google Maps iPhone app directs users to Grace Episcopal Day School in Kensington, nine miles away.

Jennifer Danish, principal at Grace Episcopal Church, said she uses Google Maps all the time, but she's never gone more than five miles from the destination she's looking for.

For about an hour Wednesday, News 4 met with three people who came to the school with the intention of going to the eye doctor.

“It's really amazing because we walked up here and saw Grace turned on,” said Caroline Gaudencio. We had no idea.

The school estimates that nearly 100 people have shown up there due to glitches over the past few months.

Even though we know it's not our fault, we feel terrible and feel responsible, Danes said.

The problem has become so common that the school has installed a sign on its front entrance with the address of the subway station across from HHS.

Marisa Martucci, a Spanish teacher at the school, said she often leaves class to translate because many of the attendees don't speak English.

It was stressful, she said with a laugh. It was really stressful. But you know, we're trying to help. community. we will do our best.

DHHS said Google Maps appears to have fixed the glitch, but the fix won't appear until your search history is cleared.

First, open the app and tap your profile picture in the top right corner. Then click Settings and scroll down to Map History. To erase everything, set it to automatic deletion. You can also undo it later.

Montgomery County says DHHS staff will help people erase their Google Maps apps if needed.

Google said it is investigating the issue.

