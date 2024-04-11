Prepare your calendar for everything #MiamiTechMonth has to offer





Kristen Brennla

April is #MiamiTechMonth, a time when Miami shines with innovation, creativity, and connection. He comes at one of the most exciting times of the year for the South Florida tech industry.

Throughout the month of April, South Florida will host happy hours, workshops, events, conferences, learning, and more. Miami Hack Week and Miami Tech Week activities have already begun, but there's still time to fill your calendar.

Here's a sampling of dozens of events worth checking out for the rest of this month. For more information about the #MiamiTechMonth event, visit https://www.miamitechmonth.com/.

April 11: Miami Startup Festival Location: Lazo Founders House (501 SW 24th Rd., Miami, FL. 33129) Hours: 11 a.m., 8 p.m.

Venture Miami and Lazo House host the Miami Startup Festival to help the community connect with founders, investors, and mentors. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from startup industry leaders and witness startup pitches. From 6pm to 8pm, the event concludes with a beer garden featuring live music, food trucks and more. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit the event website here.

April 11-12: Smart Cities Miami 2024 Conference Location: University of Miami, Coral Gables Campus | Expo Center (1280 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables, FL. 33146)

The University of Miami School of Architecture and the Frost Institute for Data Science and Computing will host the 8th annual Smart Cities Miami Conference. This year's Smart Cities Conference, titled “Cities of the Future: Unleashing the Power of AI in Urban Development,” will provide a forum for leaders from academia, industry, and government to discuss artificial intelligence and its use in smart city design and management. Focus on the role. For more information, please visit the University of Miami website.

April 13-14: Maker Faire Miami Location: Watsco Center on the University of Miami Coral Gables Campus (1245 Dauer Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146) Hours: 10 a.m., 5 p.m.

Maker Faire Miami welcomes 130 local, national and international makers to showcase their projects over a weekend of family-friendly fun, exploration, and creativity. Guests can expect to hear from international STEM speakers, participate in hands-on activities, and witness robotics first-hand. His day pass for admission is $19 per adult and $16 for children (ages 7-12). Two-day passes for adults (ages 13 and up) are $25, and two-day passes for children (ages 7-12) are $25. ) is $18. For more information about Maker Faire Miami, including how to volunteer or get involved at this year's fair, visit our website https://miami.makerfaire.com/ or read our recent articles.

April 16: Endeavor Celebrating Miami Tech Location: Tea Room Miami (788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131) Hours: 5 p.m., 9 p.m.

Endeavor Miami will partner with Dell for Startups and Dell Technologies to host panels and happy hours to celebrate Miami's tech community with Endeavor entrepreneurs, program participants, mentors, and the community. Attendees will enjoy cocktails and light snacks. Please respond by April 11th.

April 17 Miami Tech Summit Location: Miami Perez Museum Time: 6 p.m.

Speakers include Dan Marino, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levin Cava, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Kaseya CEO Fred Boccola, Moonpay CEO Ivan Sotorite, and more. Fees apply. Learn more and request an invite here.

April 17 Miami Venture Day Location: Builders Collective (215 Northwest 24th Street, Miami, FL. 33127) Time: 5 p.m., 8 p.m.

Hosted by OneSixOne Ventures, Miami Venture Day brings startup founders and investors to Miami to make valuable connections the day before eMerge. Featured speakers include Josh Hug, co-founder of Remitly; Jeff Ransdell, his GP at Fuel Venture Capital, and Yousaf Khan, his GP at Ridge VC. Laura Lucas, GP of LATTITUDE Ventures. Her girlfriend, Kathy Chiu, is a GP at DeepWork Capital. Justis Mendez and Pablo Casilimas, GPs at OneSixOne Ventures; Tickets are $80. For more information, check out his Eventbrite here.

April 18 April 19: 2024 eMerge Americas Conference + Expo Location: Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Ctr Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139)

eMerge, the nation's largest technology conference, is back at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and technology innovators from around the world will participate. This year's lineup of more than 200 speakers includes Pitbull, Shane Battier, Tatiana Calderon, X Prize Foundation Founder and Executive Chairman Peter H. Diamandis, Strange Works Founder and CEO William Hurley ( including Wally). For more information, please visit his website here. [photo at top of post is from eMerge 2023]

April 19-20: React Miami 2024 Conference Location: Miami Beach

Founded by Michelle Bakels, the React Miami conference features speakers, workshops, networking and more, with the first day convening at eMerge Americas at the Miami Beach Convention Center and off-site masterclasses and second day. An unconference will be held. Click here for tickets.

April 25: BITE-CON 2024 Conference Location: 315 Northeast 2nd Avenue Building 8, 5th Floor, Miami, FL 33132 Time: 10:00 AM

BITE-CON, made possible by the BITE-CON Foundation, is an annual conference designed to educate, engage, and introduce Black and Brown communities to new technologies and innovations. BITE-CON is an opportunity for the community to come together and learn about Web3, NFTs, Metaverse, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, esports, and more. Tickets start at $199 per person. For more information, please visit his website here.

April 26: Microsoft AI Latino Program 2.0 Demo Day Location: The Loft at Mana Common Hours: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

As a key part of the Miami Immersion Program, where founders pitch their startups in front of Miami's top entrepreneurs, Mana Tech and Microsoft will co-host the program with pitches from Latin America's top AI startups doing. Learn more and request an invite here.

