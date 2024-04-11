Expanding Pacific Connect initiatives





Today, we are announcing a $1 billion investment in digital connectivity to Japan. This includes expanding the Pacific Connect initiative and delivering his two new submarine cables, Proa and Taihei. In collaboration with several partners including KDDI, ARTERIA, Citadel Pacific, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), these cables will support Google's Japan Digitization initiative and provide new fiber-optic connections between the continental United States and Japan. Create routes and improve your communication environment at the same time. Reliability and resilience of digital connectivity between the United States, Japan, and multiple Pacific Island countries and regions.

NEC's Proa submarine cable connects Japan, the CNMI and Guam and is named after the traditional sailing canoes of the Mariana Islands. To further enhance reliability in this region, the NEC cable system Taiwan-Philippines-United States (known as TPU) will be extended to his CNMI. As the CNMI's first international submarine cable, Proa and TPU will jointly establish a new route between the mainland United States and Shima, Japan.

Taihei, which means “peace” and “Pacific Ocean” in Japanese, is another NEC cable connecting Japan and Hawaii. In addition, Tavua will be extended to Hawaii, building on plans announced last year to run cables from the mainland United States to Fiji and Australia. Once completed, the Taihei and Tabua systems will create diverse routes from the mainland United States to Takahagi, Japan.

Google will also fund construction of an interlink cable connecting Hawaii, the CNMI, and Guam. This interlink will connect trans-Pacific routes, improving reliability and reducing delays for users in the Pacific Islands and around the world.

We are honored to name our cable “Proa” and have the privilege of participating in the unveiling of this innovative network that will revolutionize connectivity in the CNMI. The name 'Proa' is inspired by our traditional sailing canoes and encapsulates the essence of connectivity and cultural heritage. This represents a collaborative journey that this project represents, reflecting resilience and progress as we collectively move towards a future full of opportunity and prosperity for our islands. We are grateful to Google for their commitment to including the CNMI in the Pacific Connect initiative, which is fully aligned with our vision of a more connected, resilient, and technologically advanced Pacific region. ” – Arnold I. Palacios Federal Governor of the Northern Mariana Islands

In partnership with the Greens Governor's Administration, Hawaii's Connect Kakou Initiative is working to ensure that people from all walks of life have reliable and affordable access to high-speed internet. The Pacific Connect initiative perfectly complements our planned efforts to significantly strengthen future connectivity from Hawaii to the mainland United States and Japan, while ensuring that communities across the Pacific have fair and reliable access to digital services. will be able to secure it. ” – Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, State of Hawaii

Google and KDDI have a long history of collaboration on submarine cables, including landing cables in Japan. KDDI is pleased to undertake this new project, and this collaboration will contribute to improving the reliability of submarine cable networks in the Pacific Ocean. – Makoto Takahashi, President and CEO, KDDI Corporation

“Connections between Tokyo, the center of the Internet in Japan, and the rest of the world were concentrated in Minamiboso City, Chiba Prefecture.The Ibaraki area, including Takahagi City, had been under the sea for more than 20 years until the appearance of Topaz developed by Arteria. There was no cable landing. “We are pleased to further partner with Google on this visionary initiative that leverages the Topaz project’s landing facilities and contributes to strengthening Japan’s digital infrastructure. As a partner in the Pacific Connect Initiative, I look forward to future developments.” ” – Tatsuya Abe, President and Representative Director of Arteria Networks, Inc.

Citadel is pleased to partner with Google on this groundbreaking effort to build core ICT nodes in the CNMI and Guam as part of the Pacific Connect project. This initiative promises to transform internet connectivity across the Pacific region, ushering in an era of unparalleled reach, reliability and resiliency. Investment in new international submarine cable infrastructure and the construction of these core ICT nodes in the CNMI and Guam will enable IT&E, a Citadel subsidiary, to provide significantly expanded internet services to the island's residents. . For the first time ever, the CNMI will be directly connected to an international network. This means a future of faster speeds, wider availability, and stronger, more stable connections, with benefits for homes, businesses, and organizations alike. Citadel and Google are steadfastly committed to building a brighter digital future for the Pacific region. Today's announcement marks an important milestone in this effort. – Jim Bailey, CEO, Citadel Pacific

Submarine cables bring economics and increased productivity to the installation site. For example, in Japan, research estimates that investments in Google's network infrastructure have added more than $400 million to GDP over the past decade. Increasing access to digital services enables more people to take advantage of skill development and career opportunities, and allows businesses and public sector organizations to better serve their customers and constituents.

We are excited about the long-term benefits these latest Pacific initiatives will bring to our people, users and customers. We will continue to work with partners and share more information to reduce the digital divide across the Pacific.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/pacific-connect-initiative-to-expand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos