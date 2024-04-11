Three women are breaking the glass ceiling in the male-dominated tech industry





There are fewer women in technology leadership roles today than there were 40 years ago.

getty

The technology industry is experiencing an explosion of innovation. He is recognized for his creativity and innovative approach to solving long-standing problems. But paradoxically, even here in 2024, we are still struggling with diversity and inclusion, especially when it comes to leadership.

In fact, there are fewer women in technology leadership roles today than ever before. In 1984, 35% of technology leaders were women. In 2023, that number dropped to her 28%.

These three women are a powerful force in breaking the glass ceiling with their fierce determination to achieve the gender equality that is deserved in the traditionally male-dominated technology industry. Karen Baker, Boathouse President. and Petula Lucey, Senior Vice President of Marketing, HqO Global.

Katherine Kostereva is the CEO of Creatio.

Creation Catherine Kostereva, Creation CEO

Founders in the software industry are overwhelmingly male. But Creatio CEO Catherine Kostereva developed her no-code workflow and CRM automation platform herself for the first seven years of the company's history, until she raised $70 million.

And she didn't stop there. Creatio has experienced record growth over the past two years. Today, the company has 700 employees in 7 offices, local presence in 14 countries, and long-term relationships with thousands of customers and partners around the world.

I deeply believe that the only way to excel in your career is to completely align your career with your life purpose, Kosteleva told me in an exclusive interview. Life is too short to waste time on a career that doesn't resonate with your passion.

Kostereva feels happy to have found such alignment at Creatio. We're dedicated to empowering knowledge workers without technical skills to automate their workflows using no-code technology, she says. The concept of achieving freedom and self-sufficiency without relying on specialized technical skills or support from others resonates strongly with me. It's incredibly rewarding to see Creatio spread this freedom to people and organizations around the world.

In Kosteleva's view, challenges are opportunities. She believes that great career opportunities exist for women in the technology industry who are eager and ready to pursue their personal vision.

Fortunately, more and more women are joining the tech industry every year. Being early adopters of innovations like no-code and generative AI can be a big help. she advises. It’s all about focus, resilience and grit. If you are truly passionate about your career, no prejudice can hold you back.

Karen Baker is the president of Boathouse.

Boathouse Karen Baker, Boathouse President

The technology industry faces a severe gender disparity, with women struggling to earn the same titles and recognition as men. This disparity is even more pronounced for women of color in the tech industry, said Karen Baker, president of Boathouse. Equal representation, opportunity and inclusion are essential.

Boathouse is an independent, full-service integrated marketing and communications agency driven by data, driven by analytics, and powered by artificial intelligence.

Every seven years, Baker asks herself an important question. Given the new skills she's developed, is her career still in line with her life purpose? As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she recognizes the glass ceiling and says it's up to women to raise it. I feel like this is my purpose as a leader.

I embrace Zig Ziglar's quote, “Success happens when opportunity meets preparation,” and Baker says this quote has guided my journey as a female leader. For the past 10 years, I have focused on acquiring clients who want to tackle complex problems to make an impact. This allows me to focus on my work and feel fulfilled.

Baker feels that overcoming gender and racial bias requires a two-pronged approach: systemic change and embracing a growth mindset. She says the technology industry needs to actively promote women to leadership positions, including board and executive positions. Companies need to break free from the status quo. We need to adopt a no-box approach to foster greater inclusivity.

At the same time, women must continue to support each other, advises Baker. We must also challenge narratives that prevent our contributions to technology from being fully recognized. She says it's important to disrupt this narrative to achieve true equality in the industry.

Petula Lucey is HqO's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing.

HqO Petula Lucey, HqO Senior Vice President of Global Marketing

As the world's leading real estate experience platform, HqO is transforming the way people experience physical space. Technology companies' platforms and digital services allow real estate employees to have a more satisfying and effective experience when working from the office. HqO has powered 400 million square feet in more than 700 facilities in 32 countries, maximizing and driving tenant and employee acquisition, retention and engagement.

Petula Lucey is HqO's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. Her guiding purpose is to leave a lasting positive impact on everything she touches. This drive to influence and inspire those around her comes from a deep, fundamental passion, she told me in an exclusive interview. I take great pride in channeling this passion into driving positive change. As a mother, daughter, sister, friend, colleague, citizen, and tech executive, I like to think of this as my superpower.

Women in male-dominated fields often face perception barriers, Lucy says, even when there is no difference in ability. In fact, she explains, most women are not lacking in talent, potential, or ability; rather, they are simply fighting to break the myth of technology as a man's world. She has worked hard to eliminate unconscious gender bias.

I believe in ownership, guidance and recognition, says Lucy. I believe that these pillars of behavior and behavior, when practiced with rigor and consistency, create spaces where women not only thrive, but also become architects of the future we build together, both in and out of the office. I have seen firsthand what can be created.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/meimeifox/2024/04/10/3-women-breaking-the-glass-ceiling-in-the-male-dominated-tech-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos