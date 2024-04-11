'Latinos in tech' are blazing a trail in San Diego





SAN DIEGO A group of local successful Latina women is working to encourage more women to join the tech industry.

Being Latino in the tech industry brings resourcefulness and strength to the industry.

I've always loved technology. I have always had an affinity for technology. “We were always thinking about how we could get into the tech industry,” said Claudia Huerta, vice president of Business Engagement San Diego Workforce Partnerships.

One of Tech San Diego's Latinas founders said breaking down barriers is necessary to enter the tech industry.

Have you ever felt the fixed idea that you are either good enough to work in the technology industry or not? And I really need to break down those barriers and show them that I know technology and have what it takes in that field, Huerta said.

Although 45% of San Diego County's female population is Latina, there are significant regional and national disparities, according to a report by the National Association of Latina Business Women.

According to Tina Searcy, Qoria's Linewize customer success regional manager, the percentage of Latinos in the technology industry is currently about 2%, and currently 28% are women. There is a huge need.

She turned to Latinas in Tech, a national nonprofit that empowers and connects women of color in the industry.

She discovered that San Diego County, which has a 30 percent Latino population and is a world leader in innovation, has no chapter.

That's when Searcy and other successful Latinas came together to create Latina at Tech San Diego Chapter, which officially launched this Friday at the Mujeres Brewery.

We want to create a support system for other Latinos. In doing so, Huerta said, he hopes they will have opportunities that match some of the challenges they feel and like, and that they can uplift each other and build bridges.

Cristina Madrigal says she wants to create more opportunities in the multifaceted technology industry.

I work with engineering teams and legal teams, but I don't code,” said Cristina Madrigal, senior operations analyst at Verizon.

There are technical roles for all Latinas, whether it's marketing, sales, or customer service.

I think there's also a myth that if you're not a technical person or don't code, technology might not be for you. And that's simply not true, Huerta said.

What these Latin Americans know is that they can find strength in each other to make their way in the technology field.

That barrier will be broken down for more Latinx women to be represented in technology, where we are no longer a minority, Searcy said.

To learn more about becoming a member of Latinas in Tech, our sponsors and programs, please visit Latinas in Tech.

