Here's what we heard about AI on day one at Google Cloud Next





This week, Google is hosting its annual event called Cloud Next, a three-day conference in Las Vegas where the tech giant shows off all sorts of new cloud-related features. It should come as no surprise to anyone that many modern tools are powered by AI.

During Google's keynote presentation on Tuesday, the company announced a slew of updates to everything from AI models and new chips to a new platform for creating and editing content. Although marketing was not the main focus of the 90-minute presentation, there were many updates of interest to the marketing and media world.

In addition to new AI updates, Google also highlighted how companies in different industries are already using a variety of AI products. For example, one short video features Ola Kallenius, his CEO at Mercedes-Benz, as the automaker applies his Google Cloud AI to sales assistants, improves call centers, and optimizes marketing. He said he is doing so. Other companies whose executives appear in short video appearances include Uber, Walmart, and Goldman Sachs.

Here's a summary of some of the keynote themes from the first day of this year's Cloud Next event.

Can AI achieve the holy grail of personalization?

Personalization was one of several AI opportunities mentioned at Cloud Next, with several updates and use cases highlighted. For example, Google said French retail giant Carrefour is using its Vertex AI to develop targeted product marketing campaigns. He also mentioned Canva, which uses Vertex AI to power his AI design tools. Yet another company is P&G, which develops photorealistic images and creative assets. Google also announced a new partnership with WPP, which is using his Vertex AI for a media activation tool called Open Media Studio. One of the early adopters of Open Media Studio was Google itself.

Like the Google Pixel team, advertisers can now see predictions of which ads will be most effective before a single impression is served, saving millions of dollars in wasted media over the course of a campaign. can now be avoided, said Aparna Pappu, vice president and general manager. About Google Workspace, she said on the keynote stage:

Updates beyond AI models, context windows, and ads

While there weren't many new AI features for the advertising-specific platform, Google Cloud Next had a number of AI model updates that can improve the way companies approach marketing and other parts of their business. An update to the Google Geminis 1.5 Pro model provides a way for AI to hear and see images and read text. Google also announced notable enhancements to the context window that allow businesses to insert longer videos, audio files, and more words when creating prompts.

While there were no advertising-related updates to Google Search, the company announced new enterprise tools to improve the accuracy of AI models using Google Search. Google plans to use a technology called search augmented generation (RAG) to help companies ground Geminis responses in Google searches, which Google says will reduce the chance of hallucinations and other inaccuracies. states.

According to Gartner analyst Andrew Frank, a larger context window is useful for AI applications such as brand training by uploading hundreds or thousands of images. He said the larger context window could also make it easier to fine-tune AI models.

That said, even if Google search helps improve LLM accuracy, there are questions about how it actually works, Frank said.

Frank said there's still one piece missing, at least for me, and that's a way to translate these giant prompts into some form of search. How do you extract effective search prompts from generated AI prompts and combine them in a meaningful way? How do you adjust so you don't get too little or too much? Should I do that?

More AI content coming soon

Google also announced new features for creating and editing content using AI. For example, we announced a new AI video creation app called Google Vids. It resides within Google Workspace alongside apps like Google Docs and Google Sheets. Another AI platform called Imagen enables AI-generated images using text-to-image prompts for product images, ads, GIFs, and storyboards.

In addition to new content creation tools, Google also announced the general availability of digital watermarks for AI-generated images created by Imagine, powered by Google's SynthID. But AI and misinformation experts say AI water marketing and other common misinformation mitigation tactics aren't very helpful.

Introducing more AI agents

Google is also debuting new AI agents that perform a variety of tasks, including finding and analyzing information, helping shoppers find the right products to buy, and a host of other features for various industries. I did. (It's worth noting that AI is also part of his AI strategy for other companies, such as Microsoft, which is building an AI co-pilot suite.)

One agent, called Creative Agent, helps marketer teams create and personalize content using generated AI across design and production teams. Other features of Creative Agent include ways to brainstorm, storyboard, develop social media content, and even create podcasts using AI-generated scripts and audio.

