Google adds GenAI tools to automate DevOps workflows





Google this week added a generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Gemini Cloud Assist to automate a wide range of tasks across the software development lifecycle. This includes troubleshooting applications running on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and providing recommendations to improve performance and strengthen security. .

Announced at the Google Cloud Next 24 conference, Gemini Cloud Assist integrates with existing publish and subscribe capabilities and allows DevOps teams to launch generated AI prompts to automate tasks that previously required developing scripts. You will be able to do it. Gemini Cloud Assist can also generate architecture configurations based on the code being deployed.

At the same time, Google is making available through a private preview an update to its Gemini Code Assist tool for generating code trained on large-scale language models based on 1 million tokens.

Brad Calder, vice president and general manager of Google Cloud and technical infrastructure, said Gemini Code Assist version 1.5 now uses up to He told conference attendees that he would generate code based on the LLM.

The challenge going forward will be to determine where the line ends for generative AI tools offered by cloud service providers like Google and where generative AI tools offered by Google partners like GitLab begin.

GitLab has been working closely with Google to develop Duo AI capabilities using the core services available to Google through its Vertex platform to manage machine learning operations (MLOps).

David DeSanto, chief product officer at GitLab, said that as AI continues to be applied to DevSecOps workflows, the routing capabilities developed by GitLab will make it easier to tailor prompts that can be applied to multiple LLMs. He noted that this approach provides a layer of abstraction from the underlying LLM, making it easier to replace as new functionality is added. Most DevOps teams don't need direct access to LLM because the natural language prompts they create are executed by the underlying platform, DeSanto added.

The extent to which AI can automate DevSecOps workflows is unclear, but as the inference engines built into LLMs become more sophisticated, the ability of these platforms to automate manual tasks will only increase. Eliminating these manual tasks should significantly increase developer productivity, for example by significantly reducing the time required to stand up a remote development environment.

But rather than tracking outdated metrics such as the amount of code produced, IT leaders should focus on how test failure rates are decreasing as the quality of code produced steadily increases. DeSanto said it should. He pointed out that too many developers spend too much time running code that works on their laptops in production. Additionally, it will be much easier to bring new members onto a software engineering team, for example. , DeSanto said an overview of how existing code works will be readily available.

Ultimately, the number of applications that DevOps teams can build, deploy, and manage will significantly increase without requiring IT organizations to add small software engineers to build, deploy, manage, and secure them. is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://devops.com/google-adds-genai-tool-to-automate-devops-workflows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos