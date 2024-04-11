CDW Executive SummitIT: How to build an innovative UX culture within your organization





But no matter what choice technology IT leaders make, the most compelling digital experiences start with a compelling understanding of who customers are and what they want, according to a recent Harvard Business Review study. the article states. Unfortunately, many organizations think the other way around. Start with technology and then go back to understanding the customer.

But SummIT experts say a better way is to identify the pain point, whether it's a productivity gap with employees or a lack of customer engagement, and use AI, ML, IoT, augmented reality, and virtual reality tools. The goal is to evaluate how the desired response can be elicited. .

Here are some ways companies can empower their employees and provide improved digital experiences.

Consider an integrated cloud service platform

When you have dozens of devices and tools to manage, it helps to consolidate them into one cohesive cloud-delivered service. When it comes to networking and security, solutions like Secure Access Service Edge can streamline an organization's operations and provide secure, seamless connectivity for all users, regardless of their location, said Mike Kraus, senior systems engineering director at Cisco. says it can be done.

This is the type of technology investment that can increase operational efficiency and improve remote and hybrid working options.

Read more: Experts share how to navigate the data-driven world of AI.

Unified Communications as a Service, Cloud Communications as a Service, Zero Trust Network Access, and Mobile Device Management are other cloud integrations that enable IT leaders to gain visibility into their security and simplify network infrastructure. based solution.

Reduce latency and improve security

Users expect fast and responsive digital experiences. This is why optimizing images, evaluating caches, and reducing latency is important. A secure experience with your brand also builds user trust.

Protecting data with modern encryption, implementing multi-factor authentication methods, and ensuring continuous monitoring of systems are important to enable iterative improvement over time.

Spotlight: How to get executive buy-in for your technology initiatives.

Empower your IT team with automation

As new technology is incorporated into your business, it's also important to empower your team. This may mean improving employee skills through training and data literacy programs, said Paul Seidel, vice president of data and analytics at CDW.

IT leaders can also create a clear automation strategy. This frees up IT staff to focus on more strategic, mission-critical work, while AI can perform more mundane tasks. For example, anything that needs to be reported can be automated, said David Wedel, industry sector director at CDW.

Microsoft says, “Tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot can support organizations at all levels with the ability to streamline tasks, automate workflows, enhance collaboration, and unleash productivity and creativity throughout the day.” states. Scott Rendell, partner technical architect at Microsoft, says a good way to deploy AI is with large-scale language models trained on organization-specific data.

Fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration

Another recommendation from SummIT experts was to adopt agile methodologies and DevOps practices. This approach helps IT departments better respond to the changing needs of the business and its users.

For example, if a company chooses customer service chatbots and predictive analytics as two areas to pilot AI tools, it should consider refining those use cases over time. This means fostering a culture of continuous improvement, using feedback to iterate on digital experiences.

Next time: How modernized digital experiences facilitate hybrid work.

Enabling teams to collaborate cross-functionally also helps. This helps optimize costs because one technology can solve multiple problems at once. Change management is also an important piece of the puzzle, as it helps teams unlearn old habits. “Your organization is a direct reflection of the fabric of your leadership,” says Susan Hardy, director of transformation and change management at CDW. As leaders, we have a responsibility to encourage people to fail quickly instead of building them up when they make mistakes.

By focusing on these areas, IT leaders can create digital experiences that pave the way for future revenue, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Find BizTechs' complete coverage of the event and follow live news coverage of CDW Executive SummitIT on X (formerly Twitter) @BizTechMagazine and join the conversation using the hashtag #CDWExecutiveSummIT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://biztechmagazine.com/article/2024/04/cdw-executive-summit-how-create-innovative-ux-culture-your-organization The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos