Watch: Google's Gemini Code Assist wants to use AI to help developers





Is it possible that AI will take away the jobs of developers who are busy building AI models? The short answer is no, but the long answer is still undecided. This week's news that Google has created new AI-powered coding tools for developers comes directly from the company's Google Cloud Next 2024 event in Las Vegas, helping programmers write more code. It means there's increasing competitive pressure among big tech companies to build the best services to help people write. It's still heating up soon.

Microsoft's GitHub Copilot service, which has a similar outline, is also steadily moving towards enterprise adoption. Ultimately, the companies hope to build developer assistance technology that can understand a company's codebase and provide more customized suggestions and tips.

Startups are joining the fight as well, but they tend to focus on more customized solutions rather than the broad offerings offered by the biggest tech companies. His Pythagora, Tusk, and Ellipsis from the latest Y Combinator batch each work on his AI agents for creating apps from user prompts, squashing bugs, and encoding his GitHub comments.

Everywhere you look, developers are building tools and services to help their professional communities.

Developers learning to code today will never know a world without the help of AI-powered coding. For software builders, it's the era of graphic calculators. But the risk, or rather the worry, is that AI tools that incorporate tons of code to make humans smarter so they can do more things will end up requiring fewer humans to write the code. I think it means that you will be able to do a lot of things. The company itself. And it will, if companies can cut spending and hire fewer people. No job is safe, but some roles are more difficult to replace at any time.

Thankfully, given the complexity of modern software services, the ever-present technical debt, and the endless number of edge cases, what big tech companies and startups are currently busy building is very useful coding help. It seems like there is, but it doesn't seem like something that can be quickly replaced or reduced in number. The human figure that builds them. At this point. I'm not going to bet on a multi-decade time frame.

And if you're interested in learning more about what Google revealed this week, check out the full An overview can be found here.

