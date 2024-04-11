Google Chrome has new security features to address memory corruption





Google Chrome has been targeted for some time as it is the most widely used web browser on the market. That's why Google is constantly tweaking its security to stay ahead of hackers, leaving wells, vulnerabilities, and many other issues unsolved.

In its latest announcement, Google introduced the V8 sandbox. This is a lightweight in-process sandbox for V8 (Google JavaScript engine) designed to prevent common vulnerabilities within the engine.

According to the V8 Sandbox Readme, “Sandboxing is a process that restricts the code executed by V8 to a subset of a process's virtual address space (the “sandbox”), thereby isolating the code from the rest of the process. Limits the impact of typical V8 vulnerabilities.

This works purely in software (with the option of hardware support (see respective design documents linked below). In principle, these mechanisms are very similar to the userland/kernel separation used in modern operating systems, such as the UNIX file descriptor table.

The first design documents for the V8 sandbox were introduced nearly three years ago, and since then it has progressed to the point where it is no longer considered . Its initial design document stated the following as its motivation: “Bugs in V8 typically enable the construction of very powerful and reliable exploits. Additionally, these bugs will be mitigated by memory-safe languages ​​and upcoming hardware-assisted security features such as MTE. ” CFI. As a result, V8 is particularly attractive to real-world attackers. ”

The main reason Google developed this new Chrome security feature is because V8 is at the heart of many zero-day vulnerabilities in Chrome. To that end, the Chromium team states (in the V8 Sandbox Readme): “This primitive can be built from typical V8 vulnerabilities, so the sandbox does not allow an attacker to arbitrarily and simultaneously modify memory within the sandbox's address space. We expect that we can do it,” he said.

If you're worried that this new sandboxing feature will slow down your browser (which it can), the team's benchmarks show that it only increases about 1% for typical workflows. It seems that this has been shown.

V8 Sandbox is still in development, but should be enabled by default on Android, ChromeOS, Linux, MacOS, and Windows starting with Chrome version 123. That means it should be rolling out soon.

