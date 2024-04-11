Google's John Mueller clarifies 404 and 410 confusion in SEO





A recent discussion on the r/SEO Reddit forum featured insights from Google Search Advocate John Mueller about website penalties and the use of HTTP status codes.

Mueller answered a question posed by a website owner who had previously used AI to generate content for a video game guide website.

After deleting around 200 AI-generated pages due to concerns, the owner asked for advice on recovery.

This conversation led to a discussion about the nuances of HTTP status codes 404 and 410, which indicate a web page is missing or permanently deleted.

Mueller's response clarified Google's position and emphasized practical considerations over theoretical differences in SEO.

Website owners allow AI content creation

The conversation started when the website owner admitted to using AI technologies such as GPT to generate content for older games on his long-running gaming guide website.

Site operator confesses

“Just to enhance the content on the site and take advantage of the power the site has, I wanted to see if I could have GPT write game guides for older games I don't play.”

After a brief period of success, concerns arose and approximately 200 AI-generated pages were removed.

As they deal with the effects, they ask:

“Usually you wonder if this is enough for other people to see recovery.”

Dealing with 404 status codes

One Reddit user suggested that the site could be penalized for the 404 status code, which indicates a webpage not found.

But Mueller quickly clarified the situation.

“Google doesn't penalize 404s (although these pages are excluded from the index).”

404 vs. 410 status code

A follow-up question asked about the potential impact of using status code 410 versus 404, which indicates a resource is permanently gone.

Mueller admits that the difference is negligible from an SEO perspective.

“It doesn't matter. The difference in handling between 404 and 410 is so minimal that I can't imagine preferring one over the other for SEO purposes.”

He acknowledged that using the appropriate status code was correct in theory, but said practical considerations took precedence.

Reference: 404 Error and Soft 404 Error: Differences and How to Fix Both

A light ending

Mueller, aware that his comments would attract widespread attention, ended his response with humor.

“And I know that writing this out now will be another unnecessary reminder, or is it really unnecessary? Hello Mama, I would like to thank the Academy for the honor of being here. Support the Women in Tech SEO Group. Floss.”

Why SEJ is paying attention

While the March Core Update is still being rolled out, Mueller's insights provide valuable guidance in avoiding potential demotion and ensuring compliance with best practices.

Mueller's comments on HTTP status codes provide a practical approach to handling missing or deleted web pages.

Armed with this knowledge, SEO professionals can make more informed decisions.

How this helps

Mueller's advice provides a starting point for people facing similar situations.

By following best practices and addressing potential issues quickly, website owners can work towards regaining search engine visibility.

FAQ How does Google view 404 and 410 HTTP status codes in terms of SEO?

Google's position on HTTP 404 and 410 status codes is that they are treated similarly with minimal difference in SEO impact.

These codes tell Google that the page is either not found (404) or permanently deleted (410), so the page will be removed from the index, but these responses won't result in any penalties.

Understanding these differences allows SEO professionals to properly handle missing content without fear of negative SEO impact.

Are there any negative effects of using AI to create content on my website?

While not inherently punitive, AI-generated content must meet quality guidelines, as low-quality content can negatively impact your site's SEO.

Recovery from such content removal depends on a variety of factors, including adherence to best practices and the quality of the remaining content.

Authentic, value-driven content tends to be favored in search rankings.

Will removing low-quality or non-compliant content help restore search rankings?

Eliminating low-quality or non-compliant content is often a step toward recovering your search rankings, as it aligns with Google's focus on high-quality, relevant information.

However, the recovery process may also depend on factors such as creating valuable content, overall site performance, and following SEO best practices.

Featured image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

