Google introduces expanded enterprise AI capabilities





Google announced a number of new AI-powered features and enhanced its artificial intelligence offering during its annual Cloud Nextevent keynote in Las Vegas on Tuesday (April 9).

To integrate AI capabilities into its suite of productivity tools, Google introduced Google Vids. Google Vids is a new addition to Google Workspace that allows users to collaboratively create and edit videos using AI-powered features.

Among other new programs launched is Gemini Code Assist, an enterprise-grade AI code completion tool designed to rival GitHubsCopilot Enterprise. These announcements highlight the increasing adoption of AI in the business sector.

The significance of this news from Google is the continued acceleration of time to value and tighter integration of AI and cloud platforms, said Narayana Papputold PYMNTS, CEO of Zendata. With these latest announcements, Google will make its AI capabilities available to a wide range of companies with potential security and control capabilities.

Papp noted that about 11% of cloud-based companies use a single platform.

He says this number has increased over the past few years, with cost reduction and ease of use being the main drivers. This latest announcement and feature offering brings Google Cloud Platform closer to Microsoft's capabilities. Microsoft has traditionally led the way in integrating AI across all platforms and tools.

Here are some of Google's new services.

Personalization powered by AI

Google highlighted the increasing adoption of its AI products among major companies.

Automotive giant Mercedes-Benz leverages Google AI to optimize manufacturing processes and improve customer experience.

Ubelis uses its technology to improve autonomous driving capabilities and streamline operations.

Retail giant Walmart uses Google AI to personalize shopping experiences, optimize supply chain management, and improve inventory forecasting.

In finance, Goldman Sachs uses Google's AI to improve risk assessment, fraud detection, and investment strategies.

French retail giant Carrefours uses the GooglesVertex AI platform to create targeted product marketing campaigns, enabling it to deliver personalized recommendations and promotions based on customer preferences and shopping behavior.

Meanwhile, online design platform Canva integrates Vertex AI into its AI-powered design tools, allowing users to create visuals, logos, and layouts without extensive design experience.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a news release that at the heart of the Gen AI opportunities are the connected AI agents that enable them. Agents help users achieve specific goals, such as helping shoppers find the perfect dress for a wedding or helping nursing staff expedite patient handoffs during shift changes. To do. They understand multimodal information, processing video, audio, and text together, and are able to connect and streamline different inputs.

AI model enhancements

Geminis 1.5 Pro, an update to Google AI models, enables AI to hear audio, see images, and read text. Additionally, Google announced enhancements to the Context Window, allowing businesses to insert longer videos, audio files, and more words when creating prompts.

Improve accuracy with Google Search

Google has rolled out a new enterprise tool that uses Google Search to improve the accuracy of AI models through search augmented generation (RAG). This integration is intended to reduce the possibility of hallucinations and other inaccuracies in Gemini's responses.

New AI agent

Google has debuted a new AI agent for tasks such as finding and analyzing information. Creative Agency is designed for marketing teams to help create and personalize content using generative AI across design and production teams. Its capabilities include brainstorming, storyboarding, social media content development, and AI-generated scripts and audio for podcasts.

cyber security

As cybersecurity threats continue to grow in number and complexity, Google announced a suite of AI-driven security innovations designed to strengthen organizations in the fight against cyberthreats. For example, Threat Intelligence's Gemini uses natural language to provide insights into threat actor behavior. Google said Gemini's larger context window enables analysis of interactions between modules, providing new insight into the true intent of the code.

Google video

Users at work are also benefiting from AI in the form of video. Google announced Google Vids, a new AI-powered video creation app designed for workplace use. The app helps with various stages of video development, from generating editable storyboards to suggesting stock footage, images, and background music to match your chosen style.

Videos also come with preset narration options and the ability to record a narration. The app integrates with existing Google Workspace tools like Docs, Sheets, and Slides, and focuses on collaboration and ease of use. Google Vids will be released exclusively to Workspace Labs in June.

Marian Bunton, senior director of product marketing at Storyblocks, a subscription stock media platform, told PYMNTS that Google's advantage lies in the integration and shareability of Vids within the existing Google Workspace suite of tools, which it already has. said it is an attractive option for companies using the services of

Barton said AI and machine learning have great potential to help individuals achieve their goals faster. As with any innovation, understanding how AI video tools fit into existing systems is critical to maximizing the value of these tools. For those with access to AI video tools, test their functionality and determine how well they integrate with your business' current workflows to see where users can benefit from the greatest speed and ease. need to do it.

