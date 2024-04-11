



Sri Lanka accelerates agritech innovation using drones

Sri Lanka is transforming its agricultural industry by leveraging technological innovations such as high-resolution imagery, geothermal mapping and more detailed data collection using drones.

Drones in agriculture are improving by delivering broader, higher-resolution images, enabling land imaging, topographic and boundary surveys, monitoring soil and irrigation application needs, and collecting soil and water samples. It has become a powerful tool for monitoring crops and livestock.

With the aim of revolutionizing agriculture, the Bank of Ceylon has stepped in to provide financial support for Sri Lanka's first 100 agricultural drone pilot project.

Agricultural drones allow farmers to monitor crop and livestock conditions from the air to monitor potential problems and help optimize field management.

With risks from supply chain disruptions, weather, crop diseases, and other threats, farmers, ranchers, and other small and medium-sized business owners in the agricultural industry are turning to technology such as agricultural drones for assistance. The number of cases is increasing, said a senior Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries official.

Sri Lanka recently witnessed a landmark moment in the agricultural sector when the first 100 agricultural drones flew over the Suryawewa KDU Southern Campus grounds, marking a major step forward in the modernization of the country's agricultural practices.

This financial initiative, led by the Bank of Ceylon, will finance the import of 250 drones aimed at revolutionizing Sri Lankan agriculture by supporting the introduction of cutting-edge technology to improve productivity and efficiency. provided the frame.

He explained that different sensors, camera lenses, hooks, sprayers and even small buckets for collecting samples can be attached to the drone, depending on the type of information and task required.

Data collected by the drones will be streamed to tablets and computers, providing useful information and photos about land, crops and livestock, he added. (Bandura)

