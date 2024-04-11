More than $450 million invested in 50 climate change technology investments





The three new investments in Captura, Luminance, and Transcend total $17 million and will scale critical technologies to help decarbonize utilities and build the grid of the future.

MENLO PARK, Calif. , April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — National Grid Partners (NGP), the corporate venture capital and innovation arm of one of the world's largest electric utilities, today announced its commitment to net zero and climate technology innovation. Announced a total of three new investments to be promoted. 17 million dollars. With this new agreement, NGP reaches a significant milestone of 50 investments, bringing the total to over $450 million since the organization's inception in 2018. Together, these new portfolio companies will help NGP bring cleaner power online, make the grid more dynamic and accelerate decarbonization at scale.

NGP's 50 total investments include five unicorns valued at more than $1 billion, across a wide range of sectors from AI-powered software and hardware solutions to EV charging systems and clean hydrogen technology. It covers. Recent notable funding announcements include Exodigo, an AI-powered underground mapping company that recently raised $105 million in Series A. AiDash recently raised $50 million to strengthen the climate resilience of critical infrastructure.

The latest deal builds on NGP's recently announced four pillars of investment to help solve the most pressing challenges in the clean energy transition: future electricity networks, customer focus, efficiency through innovation, and gas decarbonization. ). The three new portfolio companies are:

Captura (Pasadena, California): Large-scale direct ocean carbon capture technology essential to decarbonization. Luminance (London, UK): A legal AI system that streamlines the negotiation and analysis of critical contracts and other legal documents to rapidly develop clean energy and smart grid assets. Transcend (Princeton, NJ): A generative design SaaS platform that fully automates the preliminary engineering of innovative and sustainable critical infrastructure (water and wastewater assets, electrical substations, etc.).

NGP also invested in 15 follow-on rounds last year totaling $26 million, reflecting the company's commitment to long-term support of its portfolio companies despite a difficult year for venture capital funding. .

“NGP is more than just an investment; we help innovators navigate the complex and highly regulated world of utilities and decarbonize society at the scale and speed they need,” said Steve Smith, president of NGP. said. “Climate change is the challenge of our generation, and these milestones advance innovators who can help National Grid (and other utilities through the NextGrid Alliance) meet important environmental and financial goals. It shows remarkable progress.”

“At a time when some legacy industries are retreating from climate goals, NGP is moving into a new gear by helping entrepreneurs scale solutions across utilities,” continued Smith. Ta. “Our latest investments reflect our commitment to investing in innovation everywhere, whether it’s capturing carbon from the high seas or helping the National Grid use AI to improve efficiency. The savings enabled by technology are essential to meeting this huge challenge while ensuring the energy transition is fair and affordable for customers. ”

“National Grid Partners invests in pioneering technology that solves today's challenges,” said Eleanor Lightbody, CEO of Luminance. “In a world of increasingly complex regulations, NGP's unparalleled knowledge and experience operating in regulated environments is critical to the continued success of our portfolio companies.”

In addition to providing financial and strategic support to portfolio companies, the organization also operates an innovation division that works with startups outside of its portfolio to launch additional climate technology projects from whiteboard to deployment.

In June this year, NGP and National Grid held their first Innovation Day in London, convening leaders and emerging leaders from the energy, utilities and regulatory sectors to develop climate change solutions to accelerate the energy transition. Consider.

About National Grid Partners National Grid Partners (NGP) is the venture investment and innovation arm of National Grid plc., one of the world's largest investor-owned energy companies. NGP invests for strategic and financial impact across four pillars: Decarbonized gas; Customer first. Efficiency through innovation. By providing corporate venture capital, business development advisory, and direct integration with National Grid's innovation team, NGP accelerates the energy transition and helps innovators reach significant scale faster. We also convene the NextGrid Alliance (www.ngalliance.energy), an innovation network of senior executives from more than 100 utility companies around the world. NGP is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Boston, London, and New York. Visit ngpartners.com or follow us on Twitter (@ngpartners_) and LinkedIn.

About Captura Captura is a Direct Ocean Capture company headquartered in Pasadena, California. Captura combines innovative technology with the ocean's natural carbon removal power to remove CO2 from the atmosphere at scale and at low cost, providing a critical capability in the fight against climate change. Captura was founded at the California Institute of Technology, and its solutions are validated and supported by the Musk Foundation's Carbon Removal XPRIZE, the Department of Energy's ARPA-E, and Frontier Climate. For more information, please visit www.capturacorp.com.

About Luminance Luminance is built on a unique Legal Large Language Model (LLM) that instantly flags non-standard clauses in contracts you receive in Microsoft Word and suggests preferred language. Deploy AI at every touchpoint where your company interacts with documents, from automatically identifying non-standard areas to automatically identifying non-standard areas. – Compliance and important terms, obligations and dates in concluded contracts. Developed by one of the world's leading AI experts at the University of Cambridge in the UK, validated by leading lawyers and used by over 600 of his clients in 70 countries, Luminance's 'legal grade' AI is an essential part of any legal team. It is a component.

About Transcend Transcend is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company developing generative design engineering tools for the global engineering, construction, technology/OEM, and utility sectors. Its innovative platform, Transcend Design Generator (TDG), integrates various engineering design disciplines into hosted, cloud-based software that allows users to input data and generate designs for a wide range of critical infrastructure projects and vertical assets. Automatically generate a complete preliminary engineering design. For more information, please visit transcenfra.com.

