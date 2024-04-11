Business of Innovation: CNR talks innovative technology at Sea-Air-Space | Top Stories





Arlington, Virginia. How are industry leaders influencing warfighter innovation? How does the Department of Defense take innovative, cutting-edge concepts developed by industry and get them into the hands of Sailors and Marines? Is it possible?

These will be featured in a panel discussion with industry leaders moderated by Rear Admiral Kurt Rothenhaus, Director of Naval Research, at the Navy League Sea, Air and Space Expo, April 8-10 at Gaylord National Resort. These are some of the questions asked. Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The panel discussion will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, and is titled “The Business of Innovation: How Industry Leaders are Shaping the Future of Warfighter Innovation.” The event will discuss combat technology capabilities that will transform the maritime battlespace. and ensure America's maritime services have an advantage in 21st century warfare.

“Sea, air and space provide an important platform to discuss the importance of innovation and technology in expanding the warfighting capabilities of the Sailors and Marines we are privileged to serve,” said Rothenhaus. I'm doing it,” he said. I look forward to hearing from these esteemed industry leaders on solving current and future operational challenges facing the Navy and Marine Corps in the maritime battlespace.

In addition to Rothenhaus's presence, program personnel from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) will be stationed at the ONR booth (no. 301) to discuss their work and research opportunities. .

Two organizations that also fall under ONR are ONR Global (also in booth 301) and Naval X (booth 304). ONR, NRL, ONR Global, and Naval X are spearheading efforts to modernize the Department of the Navy and foster future innovation.

Some notable technologies include:

Automatic Celestial Navigation System (ACNS) When GPS is not available, the ACNS system can observe stars and relate what it sees to a lookup table stored in the processor, facilitating dead reckoning by navigation teams. .

Deep Water Expeditionary No-Decompression (DSEND) Suit The DSEND system includes a reinforced, lightweight atmospheric diving suit with rotating, removable joints that allow for greater dexterity, flexibility, and maneuverability. It is.

Eye-Tracking Mask This diver-worn, mask-integrated eye-tracking system can be used for early detection of neurological disorders (e.g., hypercapnia, oxygen toxicity, hypoxia, nitrogen narcosis) in underwater naval divers.

Marine Corps Surfing Observation Tool for Coastal Expeditionary Operations This tool ingests data from a variety of unmanned systems and sensor feeds and displays it in a format that can be interpreted by the user based on existing training, tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Tactical Advancements for the Next Generation (TANG) Holodeck TANG Holodeck is an evolving augmented reality ecosystem centered around the human experience. Its goal is to provide project teams with an immersive experience to build empathy, imagine the future for end users, and build new ideas quickly.

The following representatives will also be present at the ONR booth:

ONR Small Business Program Secretariat

ONR Global Tech Solutions Program

NRL Small Business Program Office

DoNs Navy STEM Coordination Office, Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institutions Program, Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Program

Sponsored by the United States Naval Federation, Sea-Air-Space brings together defense leaders from government and civilian industry to learn about and view the latest information and technology related to ocean policy. Masu.

In addition to Sea-Air-Space, Gaylord will host the Navy League STEM Expo on Sunday, April 7 from noon to 4 p.m. This event is free and open to students in grades 5 through 12. This will be your introduction to the Navy. Build a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) through workshops, hands-on activities, and more.

For more information about Sea-Air-Space, please visit https://seaairspace.org.

